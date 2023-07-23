Family of Toddler, Mom Found Dead After Flash Floods Pray For Return of Missing 9 Month Old - The Messenger
Family of Toddler, Mom Found Dead After Flash Floods Pray For Return of Missing 9 Month Old

'This has only strengthened our resolve to reunite Conrad with his family and sister,' the police said

Madeline Fitzgerald
A South Carolina family is desperately searching for their nine-month-old baby, after a flash flood swept away the child, along with his mother and older sister. 

The Sheils family, who live in Charleston, were visiting relatives in Pennsylvania last week when they were caught in a sudden flood. 

While the children’s father, grandmother and older brother were able to escape, the two youngest children – Mattie and Conrad – and their mother, Katie Seley, could not. 

A mother and father, with three children -- one older boy and two babies
The Sheils family is still desperately searching for nine-month-old Conrad, after he was swept away in a flash flood, with his mother and older sister.GoFundMe
Seley died in the flood, while two-year-old Mattie and nine-month-old Conrad disappeared. After days of searching, Mattie’s body was recovered

The Sheils family’s story has garnered national attention and support, with more than $200,000 being donated to a GoFundMe to assist Seley’s fiance, James Sheils. 

In a statement released by the Upper Makefield Township Police Department, the Sheils family thanked the community for their compassion during the search effort.

“The Sheils family would like to express their continued gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and concern from the community,” the statement reads. 

“We are grateful that our little Mattie has been brought home to us. We are still praying for the return of Conrad.”

Following Mattie’s recovery, the police department also emphasized their commitment to bringing Conrad home. 

“This has only strengthened our resolve to reunite Conrad with his family and sister,” the police said in a statement, adding that they would continue rigorous search efforts.

