Family of Texas Girl, 11, Murdered and Stuffed Under Father’s Bed Raises $60,000 for Her Burial - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Family of Texas Girl, 11, Murdered and Stuffed Under Father’s Bed Raises $60,000 for Her Burial

Maria Gonzalez's alleged killer was arrested on Saturday

Published |Updated
Elaine Aradillas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Maria GonzalezKHOU

After the lifeless body of an 11-year-old girl was found in a trash bag underneath her father’s bed, her friends and family are working to return her to her home country of Guatemala so she can be buried.

“This family is going through unimaginable pain,” a victim advocate wrote on behalf of the family on a GoFundMe page.

As of Monday, the family has raised $61,000—surpassing the goal of $60,000—to pay for funeral expenses.

Maria Gonzalez was home alone on the morning of Aug. 12 when she texted her father Carmelo Gonzalez at work. In the message, the girl told her dad a stranger was knocking at the door of their Pasadena, Texas, apartment.

Carmelo, who is from Guatemala, told her not to open the door for anyone. Soon after, he lost contact with his daughter.

Carmelo returned home from work and found her body under his bed. Investigators said that she was sexually assaulted by her killer and sustained blunt force trauma to the head.

On Saturday, Juan Carlos Garcias-Rodriguez, 18, was arrested and charged with Maria’s murder, the Pasadena Police Department announced. Detectives discovered a key belonging to the suspect at the scene of the crime.

Read More
Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez
Juan Carlos Garcia-RodriguezPasadena Police Department

Maria’s father thanked the community and law enforcement for bringing justice for his daughter and told supporters, “may he [Garcias-Rodriguez] be burdened with the full weight of the law, for what he has done to my daughter.”

The family posted a statement on the GoFundMe site and invited the public to a viewing for the young girl.

Carmelo Gonzalez and daughter Maria Gonzalez
Carmelo Gonzalez and daughter Maria GonzalezFox 26 Houston; ABC 13

“We are inviting our community to stand with us and say our final farewell to our daughter before she returns to Guatemala where she will be laid to rest,” it stated.

“We are regaining our strength and preparing to see Maria for the last time.” 

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.