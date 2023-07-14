Family of Slain Man Offers Forgiveness to His Killer in Court

Several family members of an Oregon man who died after being hit in the head with a gun offered forgiveness to his killer during his sentencing hearing.

Damian Lucas, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter under a plea deal for the 2020 killing of his friend, Jefferey Sloan, 67, of Portland.

“Because of God’s grace and forgiveness toward me, I forgive you,” Sloan’s sister, Chantay Reid, said during the hearing, reported The Chronicle.

Lucas became enraged while repaying a $10 loan to Sloan’s wife when Sloan joked that Lucas was “cheap” for asking for change, the newspaper reported. Lucas then grabbed a gun and bashed Sloan in the head causing a fatal brain bleed, the newspaper reported.

“Even though I forgive you,” Reid said, “we’re here because of your decision. Actions have consequences.”

Sloan’s wife, Marilyn, told Lucas that he’s “got to keep on living, no matter what,” and “I love you because we’re all God’s kids.”

Jeffrey Sloan’s daughter also expressed her forgiveness to Lucas, the outlet reported.

“I appreciate the blessing. I didn’t expect this,” a teary Lucas responded. “I’m not ready to forgive myself yet. But I can say I’m just sorry.”

Lucas was sentenced to seven years and 10 months in state prison.