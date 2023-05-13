The grieving grandmother of a missing pregnant teen found dead just days before Mother's Day says that being a mom was all she really ever wanted.



19 Year-old Anastasia Gilley, who was 4 months pregnant, was reported missing on Wednesday, May 3, and was found dead a week later. Police revealed that she had been shot, and a 33 year old male was in custody.



Sandra Steele, Gilley's grandmother, told WCTV that Anastasia was a gift from God. '“I was scared, I was angry and I wanted to get her. I wanted to find her and it just didn’t happen that way but she’s been found now and we’re going to put her to rest,” Steele said.



Steele continued, '“All she ever wanted was to be a mommy, she helped raise her siblings and she was always a little mommy to her own brother and sisters,”.



Gilley was reported missing after missing a doctors appointment and work. Her last known communication was a text to Mary Taylor, a friend who told WCTV that this behavior was 'out of character' for her.



Anastasia's body was discovered on a dirt road in Jackson County. Authorities said in a press conference that Thursday morning they have reason to believe she was shot, and that she died 5 days before police found her remains.



33 Year-old Marquis Devon McCloud now faces capital murder and kidnapping charges in connection to Gilley's death. Police say that McCloud was an acquaintance to Gilley, and was not a boyfriend.



