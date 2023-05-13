The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Pramote Polyamate/Getty Images

    The grieving grandmother of a missing pregnant teen found dead just days before Mother's Day says that being a mom was all she really ever wanted.

    19 Year-old Anastasia Gilley, who was 4 months pregnant, was reported missing on Wednesday, May 3, and was found dead a week later. Police revealed that she had been shot, and a 33 year old male was in custody.

    Sandra Steele, Gilley's grandmother, told WCTV that Anastasia was a gift from God. '“I was scared, I was angry and I wanted to get her. I wanted to find her and it just didn’t happen that way but she’s been found now and we’re going to put her to rest,” Steele said.

    Steele continued, '“All she ever wanted was to be a mommy, she helped raise her siblings and she was always a little mommy to her own brother and sisters,”.

    Gilley was reported missing after missing a doctors appointment and work. Her last known communication was a text to Mary Taylor, a friend who told WCTV that this behavior was 'out of character' for her.

    Anastasia's body was discovered on a dirt road in Jackson County. Authorities said in a press conference that Thursday morning they have reason to believe she was shot, and that she died 5 days before police found her remains.

    33 Year-old Marquis Devon McCloud now faces capital murder and kidnapping charges in connection to Gilley's death. Police say that McCloud was an acquaintance to Gilley, and was not a boyfriend.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.