The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Family of Man Killed in Bike Accident with Cow Wants Owner to ‘Take Responsibility’

    Maverick Reidel, 21, died in a nighttime crash on May 11 in Luther, Oklahoma.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    The family of a young man killed last week when his motorcycle collided with a loose cow wants the owner to come forward to face justice.

    FOX 25 spoke to relatives of 21-year-old Maverick Reidel, who wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident in Luther, Oklahoma.

    The crash happened on the night of May 11.

    Reidel's family said it was dark out when he rammed into the black cow.

    Read More

    "Nobody deserves this," the victim's great aunt Lotus Elayne Dunn told the station. "It's definitely exacerbated by the fact that whoever is responsible is not coming forward. I would ask that person: please take responsibility, do the right thing and help our family have a little bit of peace." 

    Even if he had been wearing a helmet, chances are Reidel wouldn't have made it, said Shawn Lingenfelter, president of the Oklahoma City Downed Bikers Association.

    "Stop putting the blame on the bikers for everything," Lingenfelter said, speaking to FOX 25.

    "Everybody else needs to admit their own responsibility," Lingenfelter added. "Not saying the biker's not at fault sometimes, but it's not always our fault."

    It was unclear from the report if the loose cow was injured or killed in the crash.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.