Family of Man Killed in Bike Accident with Cow Wants Owner to ‘Take Responsibility’

The family of a young man killed last week when his motorcycle collided with a loose cow wants the owner to come forward to face justice.

FOX 25 spoke to relatives of 21-year-old Maverick Reidel, who wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident in Luther, Oklahoma.

The crash happened on the night of May 11.

Reidel's family said it was dark out when he rammed into the black cow.

"Nobody deserves this," the victim's great aunt Lotus Elayne Dunn told the station. "It's definitely exacerbated by the fact that whoever is responsible is not coming forward. I would ask that person: please take responsibility, do the right thing and help our family have a little bit of peace."

Even if he had been wearing a helmet, chances are Reidel wouldn't have made it, said Shawn Lingenfelter, president of the Oklahoma City Downed Bikers Association.

"Stop putting the blame on the bikers for everything," Lingenfelter said, speaking to FOX 25.

"Everybody else needs to admit their own responsibility," Lingenfelter added. "Not saying the biker's not at fault sometimes, but it's not always our fault."

It was unclear from the report if the loose cow was injured or killed in the crash.