Family of Man Killed in Bike Accident with Cow Wants Owner to ‘Take Responsibility’

The family of a young man killed last week when his motorcycle collided with a loose cow wants the owner to come forward to face justice.
FOX 25 spoke to relatives of 21-year-old Maverick Reidel, who wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident in Luther, Oklahoma.
The crash happened on the night of May 11.
Reidel's family said it was dark out when he rammed into the black cow.
- Jeremy Renner Pens Touching Tribute to Mom Valerie 4 Months After Snowplow Accident
- Cows Lead North Carolina Cops to Fleeing Suspect Hiding in Their Pasture
- Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross Road
- Driver Was 3 Times Over Blood Alcohol Limit in Crash That Killed Bride on Wedding Night: Police
- Groom Grieves Bride Killed in Wedding Day Crash: She Was an ‘Amazing Human Being’
"Nobody deserves this," the victim's great aunt Lotus Elayne Dunn told the station. "It's definitely exacerbated by the fact that whoever is responsible is not coming forward. I would ask that person: please take responsibility, do the right thing and help our family have a little bit of peace."
Even if he had been wearing a helmet, chances are Reidel wouldn't have made it, said Shawn Lingenfelter, president of the Oklahoma City Downed Bikers Association.
"Stop putting the blame on the bikers for everything," Lingenfelter said, speaking to FOX 25.
"Everybody else needs to admit their own responsibility," Lingenfelter added. "Not saying the biker's not at fault sometimes, but it's not always our fault."
It was unclear from the report if the loose cow was injured or killed in the crash.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews