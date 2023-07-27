Family of Man Allegedly Killed by OnlyFans Model Sues Condo Building for Failing to Intervene

The family of a man who was allegedly stabbed to death by his OnlyFans model girlfriend is accusing his condo's security of standing outside the couple's apartment and doing nothing for 12 minutes as he was being killed.

In a lawsuit filed last week, lawyers representing the family of Christian Obumseli claim the luxury condo building “did nothing” as Courtney Clenney allegedly knifed her boyfriend to death on April 3, 2022.



The wrongful-death suit was filed against Clenney, the property owner of the couple's condo, One Paraiso, as well as the management company and its contracted security company.



According to the suit, both the building staff and Miami-Dade police had past interactions with the couple, including at least nine police visits to the apartment -- including two on the day they moved in.



Surveillance video from an elevator in the building also captured Clenney attacking Obumseli months before his death.

“By the time Ms. Clenney finished committing her crime, at 4:58 p.m., she opened the door to her unit and security saw her and her dogs covered in blood and Mr. Obumseli was already unconscious on the floor,” according to the suit.

“Had the building personnel or security performed their duties when they were first notified about the fight, 2 minutes after it started, Christian Obumseli would still be alive.”

The suit seeks damages for emotional pain and distress for the family, arguing that Obumseli’s death could’ve been prevented had building security taken action.

"They had a tenant who had a history of abusive, disruptive violent history in this building," the family's attorney, Kim Wald said, per NBC Miami. "They knew that with her history.”

She continued: "All they did was send a security guard to stand outside that unit when they should have gone into the unit and stopped this tragedy from occurring.”



Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Andrew Prieto, told the New York Post that the suit was an “attempt to manipulate the narrative of what really occurred.” He said that Clenney was an abuse victim at the hands of Obumseli who was acting in self-defense on the day of his killing.

Now 27, Clenney was arrested last August on a second-degree murder charge. She has pleaded guilty, and remains held without bail awaiting trial.





