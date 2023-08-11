Family of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Living in ‘Deplorable’ Conditions After Authorities ‘Ransack’ House, Mulling Lawsuit

The family of accused Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermanns i living in "deplorable" conditions after investigators "ransacked" their Massapequa Park home, leaving it virtually unlivable, attorneys said in a Friday press conference. The family is considering filing a lawsuit against authorities regarding the matter.

Attorney Bob Macedonio, who represents Asa Ellerup, Heuermann's estranged wife of 27 years, provided photos showing the state of the Long Island home before and after.

Macedonio noted that, during a tour he took of the home on Sunday, debris was piled high throughout the entire house, from the floor to the ceiling. In addition, portions of the drain pipes for the sinks and bathtubs had been cut out, rendering them useless.

Macedonio, who also revealed his client is battling cancer, claimed it took five men and 20 dumpsters to clear out the mess left behind by authorities, who spent nearly two weeks scouring the home for evidence.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was arrested last month. He allegedly eluded authorities for more than a decade, and has pleaded not guilty through his attorney to six counts of murder for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010.

He's also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth woman on Long Island, whose body was found near the others, according to prosecutors.

At Friday's presser, Ellerup's lawyer also disputed reported claims that investigators located a soundproof room in the home's basement along with child-sized doll and a vault which held a cache of weapons. Instead, Macedonio said there was no vault; he saw a 6-foot-tall safety door behind which was an unfinished portion of the basement. This, the lawyer said, is where the guns were kept.

The doll, he said, that police found was a prized collectible, secured in a glass case. He said Ellerup has been collecting dolls for years.

Macedonio further noted that authorities took three of the family's pet cats, which are at a shelter in Westhampton, N.Y., awaiting adoption.

Vess Mitev, the attorney hired by the suspect's kids, Victoria Heuermann, 26, and Christopher Sheridan, 33, said he intends on filing a notice of claim on their behalf within the next 30 days. If he doesn't, the children could lose their right to file a civil lawsuit against the police agencies involved in the home search.

Mitev added that his clients are enduring "a horrific time none of us could imagine," and that their basic human needs, including clothing and shelter, were stripped from them. He called the condition the "ransacked" house was left in "deplorable."

None of the three family members has talked to Heuermann about the allegations against him, the attorneys said.