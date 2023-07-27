Family of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Returns to Home After Cops Finish Scouring It

The family of Long Island serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann returned home Thursday after investigators completed searching the property.

On Wednesday, detectives concluded their 12-day search of the property, returning the premises to Asa Ellerup and her two children, Victoria, 26, and Christopher, 32. They were seen with their family dog Thursday morning being escorted to the front door by a detective.

Ellerup filed for divorce after the 59-year-old Heuermann — a New York City architect — was charged with killing three sex workers and dumping their remains along a highway near Gilgo Beach in Babylon.

Authorities said they believe some of the murders were committed when Heuermann's family went out of town, and that he may have lured some of his victims to his home. .

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the murders of three of the Gilgo Beach victims. He is also the chief suspect in the 2007 disappearance and murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes but has yet to be charged for that killing.

Heuermann's family was photographed entering the home by the Daily Mail. Their faces were largely expressionless; they were seen carrying personal items into the home.

Christopher and Asa shared a tearful moment while sitting on a bench outside the home.

Before today, the family was last seen in a Best Buy parking lot.

Heuermann was arrested at his Manhattan offices two weeks ago this evening.

Police previously revealed the search of his home turned up a cache of guns, a child-sized doll, and a vault. An excavator also picked his backyard apart, but it was unclear if any evidence was recovered from that effort.