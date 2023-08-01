Family of Kidnapped, Murdered Nurse Blames the Hospital She Was Abducted From

Family members of Patrice Wilson, a Detroit nurse who was kidnapped and murdered, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, are now suing Wilson’s employer, arguing that they failed to take appropriate action to prevent her abduction.

Wilson was abducted from the parking lot of her workplace, Detroit Receiving Hospital, on May 13. Her accused abductor, 36-year-old Jamere Miller, allegedly shot Wilson several times and then left her body abandoned in the trunk of a car.

The lawsuit alleges that when security was alerted of the kidnapping, they did not respond immediately. When Leisha Williams, a fellow nurse, saw the abduction, she tried to report it but there was no one at the security guard’s post, according to WJBK.

“Other co-workers were getting off work, and I told them to be careful. They searched and found security,” Williams said, in a press release. “By the time security came, he had pulled off. They did not place the hospital on lockdown.”

Wilson’s family is arguing that the hospital did not follow active shooter protocols and did not contact the police soon enough. The suit also points out lapses in security, including broken surveillance cameras.

The family also believes that the hospital failed to respond because Wilson was Black.

In a press release, the law firm that filed the suit said that a “sense of urgency would have been shown if the victim was Caucasian,” according to WJBK.

In response to the lawsuit, the hospital expressed sadness at Wilson’s death but defended its security operations.

“The DMC stands behind our security team, who acted swiftly to notify and engage local law enforcement to apprehend the assailant,” the hospital said, according to WJBK.

“We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they prosecute this individual for the crime committed. We cannot comment on pending litigation.”

Jamere Miller, wearing a wig, in the parking lot of Detroit Receiving Hospital before kidnapping and murdering Patrice Wilson, on May 13, 2023. WDIV Local 4 Detroit

Wilson’s family hopes that the lawsuit will bring about necessary changes to prevent future tragedies.

“The system failed her. If [security] would have been on duty, they would have come out to question why he was standing around. They heard the shot, why didn’t nobody come out,” said Wilson’s grandmother, Pamela Golden, according to WJBK.

“Policies must change. It’s not going to bring Patrice back, but maybe it can help someone else.”