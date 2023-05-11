Family of Father Allegedly Killed by Children’s Book Author Wife Says She Tried to Poison Him Before

An attorney for the family of the Utah man police allege was intentionally poisoned by his wife — who then penned a children's book on bereavement — claims she tried before to end his life.

Greg Skordas, the spokesman for the family of Eric Richins, told NBC News that the family believes Kouri Richins, 33, tried to poison her husband on at least two previous occasions.

Kouri Richins wrote a book last year with her three sons about about how they all coped with Eric's death.

Eric died on March 4, 2022, from fentanyl poisoning. Family members contend Eric was not a substance abuser. Police were told Eric had warned relatives "that if anything happened to him, [his wife] was to blame."

Skordas said that Eric had considered divorcing his wife, but didn't for the sake of his boys.

"They have three boys, three young boys, and I think Eric, being so involved in their lives as a soccer coach, baseball coach, basketball coach, wanted to keep the family together," Skordas told NBC News.

"Eric was a good father," Skordas added. "He was a philanthropist. He cared about a lot of people. He did the best he could to make the most of his marriage."

Richins was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder.

Richins is additionally charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Kouri's attorney Skye Lazaro could not be reached for comment.

It was unclear if Richins had entered pleas to the charges she faces.

Richins spoke to ABC4 in Utah in April about the book, called Are You With Me?

During the interview with Good Things Utah, Richins said her husband’s death “completely took us all by shock.” She said that she wrote the book with her three sons about “the different emotions and grieving process we experienced” over the last year. Richins said she hopes “it will help other kids deal with this and find happiness some way or another.”

The book is available for purchase through Amazon.