Family of Disabled Teen Fighting Two Airlines After $40k Custom Wheelchair Destroyed on Flights To and From Spain

A teen will have to wait about six months for a new wheelchair after his custom-made chair, worth approximately $40,000, was mishandled and destroyed on a New York-bound flight from Spain, WABC reported.

Seventeen-year-old Jonathan Lengel, who is disabled, had traveled to Madrid for a college music program.

The chair's cushion was damaged on the initial American Airlines flight to Spain. But the situation grew more dire on an Iberia Airlines flight home: Lengel's family found the wheelchair on a conveyor belt soaked by the rain and smashed to pieces.

Broken parts had been scattered on top of the chair, and its electrical panel was destroyed.

"It's my legs," Jonathan Lengel told the news outlet. "And when I had to leave it at the airport, it felt like I was leaving a part of my body behind."

Jonathan Lengel sits beside the wheelchair that was destroyed on a flight from Spain to New York's JFK airport. WABC-TV/Screenshot

The family says neither airline company paid attention to an instruction sheet taped to the 400-pound wheelchair that instructs handlers to never place the chair on its side.

"It's the equivalent of a car being in a very high-impact crash — and a flood," Lengel's father, Mark, told the station.

Besides everyday functioning, Lengel also uses the chair to help him perform as an actor in New York City, where he has already appeared in two films.

American Airlines said it would replace the seat cushion damaged on the Madrid-bound flight. "A member of our team has reached out to apologize and ensure their device is fully repaired," a spokesperson told WABC.

“We have been in contact with the customer and his family to apologize for all the inconveniences caused and to ask for the information needed to resolve the claim," Iberia Airlines wrote in a statement to The Messenger. "However, they have been informed that the wheelchair reparation and the rent of another one in the meantime will be covered by us, according to our company policy."