Family of Auschwitz Victim Finds His Book of Scripture After Having No Record of Him - The Messenger
Family of Auschwitz Victim Finds His Book of Scripture After Having No Record of Him

Lily Ebert had not seen anything that belonged to her brother Bela Englman since he died in the Holocaust 80 years ago

Elizabeth Urban
Lily Ebert, left, with her great-grandson Dov Forman after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III at Windsor Castle in England, Jan. 31, 2023 in Windsor, England. Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images

When Bela Englman was 13, he was killed alongside his mother and sister at the Auschwitz concentration camp. His surviving family members had no birth certificate or photographs to prove he ever existed — until an antique book collector recently discovered his book of scripture.

Teofil Brauer, the son of Hungarian book collector Zslot Brauer, was going through a box of books his dad had bought from a store when he came across a Book of Exodus containing the stamped name and signature of Bela Englman. The younger Brauer had just read the memoir of a Holocaust survivor, in which she mentioned Englman, per the Washington Post.

Lily Ebert, 99, is a Holocaust survivor and a sister of Englman. She and her great-grandson Dov Forman, 19, wrote her memoir "Lily's Promise" in 2021 after the pair began talking about her experiences from the Holocaust online. The two have garnered more than 2.1 million followers on TikTok and nearly 1 billion views across all social media platforms as they educate people and celebrate their Jewish heritage.

View post on TikTok
In her memoir, Ebert states that her youngest brother, Englman, had died in the gas chambers. Once Teofil realized it was the same Englman he read about in Ebert's memoir, he knew he had to return the book to her.

Teofil connected with Forman, who lives in London with Ebert, sending them pictures of the book and Englman's signatures. "He sent me a picture of the book, and straight away, we knew it was Bela's," Forman told the Post. "That moment was just incredible."

After deciding that the book was too fragile to be shipped to England, Forman and his mother traveled to retrieve the book from Bonyhad, Hungary. When they arrived and were able to hold the book for the first time, Forman described the experience as "both remarkable and very emotional" as he traced his fingers over his great-uncle's doodles and signatures.

View post on TikTok

Forman said he became somber after thinking about the future his great-uncle could have had. Two years after Ebert's father died of pneumonia in 1942, her mother, Nina, and five of the family's six kids were sent to Auschwitz. Bela, her mother, and sister Berta were sent to the gas chambers while Ebert and her two other sisters were selected to work at the camp. They were later sent to work at a munitions factory in Germany until they were liberated in 1945.

Ebert was tearful after Forman brought the book back to her in London.

"Receiving this book from my great-grandson, Dov, was so surreal," Ebert told the outlet. "The fact that Bela's name is stamped and is also written in his handwriting is so special. I am so happy to have this, 80 years after the Holocaust — the last time I saw Bela.”

Englman's faith was essential to him, and his commitment to it is something that Ebert remembers fondly about him. Their family said that to have his book back, let alone a book of scripture is powerful.

"The Nazis destroyed entire families and entire communities. Not only did they destroy the people, but they also destroyed the books and any sign of Jewish life,” Forman told the Post. "The fact that this has survived almost 80 years since is inconceivable."

