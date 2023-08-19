An 80-Year-Old Vietnam Vet is on Trial for Smuggling Meth — And His Family Says He Was Scammed Into It - The Messenger
An 80-Year-Old Vietnam Vet is on Trial for Smuggling Meth — And His Family Says He Was Scammed Into It

Customs and Border Patrol agents found 7 pounds of methamphetamines in the man's luggage at Dallas/Fort Worth airport in February

Mark Moore
The family of an 80-year-old Vietnam veteran who is scheduled to go be tried on federal drug trafficking charges next week in Texas say he is the victim of a scam operated by international drug cartels, according to a report.

Roy Payne was nabbed in February by US Customs and Border Patrol officials at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport after more than 7 pounds of methamphetamines were found in his luggage.

"It's completely crazy. Knowing his background being a Vietnam vet and the life he has lived. ... It's completely surprising and flabbergasting to me," his son, Darryl Payne, told CBS News Texas.

He said his father, who has three grandchildren and no criminal record, was an unwilling victim caught up in a scheme run by the cartels to smuggle drugs.

"He gets these random phone calls from scammers," Darryl Payne said. "He gets messages either through Facebook or WhatsApp."

His father, who served in the Air Force in Vietnam, has recently been falling prey to scams, he said. 

"To my knowledge, he's handed over an awful lot of money," he told CBS News.

Roy Payne
Roy Payne's family said he was the victim of a scam by international drug cartels. His trial on federal drug trafficking charges begins Monday.FaceBook

Earlier this year the elder Payne was persuaded to travel to Mexico City to complete paperwork before flying to Japan to pick up his winnings, the son said. 

When he arrived at Dallas/Fort Worth airport to transfer to Japan, federal officials found the meth hidden in his luggage.

Roy Payne's trial begins Monday in US district court in Fort Worth, and he faces more than six years in prison if convicted.

For his dad, that's basically a life sentence, Darryl Payne said. 

He is adamant that his father would not knowingly ferry deadly drugs. 

"If he had any inkling that there was drugs, he would've never done it," he said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office told CBS News that it "looks forward to proving this case in court." 

