Family of 56 Pleads for Help After Maui Fires Destroy 11 of Their Homes

Among the victims of the Lahaina fire who will have to start over from scratch are members of an extended family of 56 - the Mowats and Cabanillas lost 11 homes.

They lost everything “including vehicles, important documents, cash savings, and more,” Ashlyn Ani said.

Among the affected family members are a mother who is 40-weeks pregnant with another child, another who gave birth this week, a 2-month-old baby and elderly grandparents.

Many Native Hawaiians have large extended families, with multiple generations who live close together.

“You can imagine how difficult it's been juggling to take care of everyone's needs during this catastrophic time,” Ani said.

She has started a GoFundMe in order to raise money to support the family due to many losing their jobs. As of Friday morning, it had raised a little more than $4,000.

Gov. Josh Green planned a statewide address on Friday to discuss the response to the deadly wildfires that swept across Maui last week including the economic impact.

Travel to the island has dropped 80%, according to tourism officials and that can be devastating because visitors account for 70 percent of Maui’s economy.

Government officials have repeatedly asked tourists to stay away from West Maui but say the rest of the island remains open.

“The economy and tourism is a trickle-down effect. Businesses are either shutting down or thinking of shutting down because of the fact that there’s just no people there to shop and patronize,” President and CEO of Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association Mufi Hannemann told KGMB-TV.

Many residents, even if their homes were not affected by the fires, are being impacted by cuts in hours or even losing their job due to the impact the fires have had on tourism.

Along with discussing the economy, one of the proposals that the governor is expected to announce on Friday is building housing on 400 acres the state owns in the hills above Lahaina. He said creating permanent homes for island residents has to be a priority in the rebuilding process.

The number of confirmed fatalities from the fires remains at 111, the Maui Police Department reported Thursday evening.

The name of another victim was released Thursday after the family was notified. She was identified as Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina.

The Maui Police Department said 58% of the fire zone had been searched.