Family of 21-Year-Old Killed After Being Dropped Off on Highway Sues Uber

A 21-year-old athlete was fatally struck by a car after he was left on the side of a busy highway by his Uber driver — and now his family is suing the ride-sharing company.

The incident occurred on Highway 91 in Corona, Calif., during the early hours of May 21.

According to court documents viewed by the Sacramento Bee, Cory Hunter's parents claim their son had fallen asleep in an Uber vehicle before he was awakened by other passengers around 2:30 a.m. The group then asked him to exit the vehicle so someone could vomit.

But a short time after he got out, the Uber driver drove away, leaving Hunter in a "disoriented" state on the side of the highway.

About 30 minutes later, the former Norco High School student was hit by a car and killed.

A lawsuit against Uber filed by Hunter's parents accuses the ride-share company of negligence and wrongful death, according to the Sacramento Bee.

They believe Uber's driver knowingly endangered Hunter by leaving him on a busy highway.

The people involved that night, including the driver and Hunter's friends, say that the athlete seemed to disappear after exiting the vehicle, reported the Los Angeles Daily News.

“Maybe nobody saw him leave," the family's attorney, Peter Corrales, told the newspaper.

"Everyone said they could not find him. But they never heard anything — no screeching tires, nothing like that. It’s still a mystery where he went and why they would leave him there.”

People thought "maybe he committed suicide,” said Hunter's mother, Rhonda Hunter. “He did not — he was left there.”

Uber and Corrales did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment on Thursday.

Theida Salazar, the Uber driver's attorney, told the Sacramento Bee that his client does not take the situation "lightly."

He also claims that they returned to the area where Hunter had exited the vehicle to search for him but were unsuccessful.

"My client is a father, he’s a brother, he’s a son," Salazar said of the Uber driver. "He’s passionate about his community, and he’s very compassionate about other people."

Salazar called Hunter's death a "tragic incident" and a "loss of life."

The lawsuit filed by Hunter's parents seeks compensatory damages of over $25,000, reported the Bee.

"To know him was to love him," one friend wrote of Hunter on a tribute page. "We will miss you for the rest of our lives, and not a day will go by where we don't think of you."

The driver who hit Hunter is not under investigation, police told the Sacramento Bee.

NBC affiliate KMIR reported that the the driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation but she was not physically injured, and was released.