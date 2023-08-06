Family of 12-Year-Old Accidentally Shot at Birthday Party Demand Answers: ‘This Should’ve Never Happened’  - The Messenger
Family of 12-Year-Old Accidentally Shot at Birthday Party Demand Answers: ‘This Should’ve Never Happened’ 

St. Paul police on Saturday arrested a 14-year-old on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to Markee Jones' death

Yelena Dzhanova
A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot over the weekend at his cousin’s birthday party in St. Paul, Minnesota, police said, an incident that left his family shocked.

“I love my nephews, I love them like they’re my son,” Martez Hill, uncle to Markee Jones, told 5 Eyewitness News. “We are shook, we are devastated, we are beyond angry. We also want justice; we want all of that.”

The St. Paul Police Department announced in a tweet on Saturday that officers arrested a 14-year-old on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to Markee’s death. 

Police are still investigating and said they do not yet know the details of how the incident played out.

St. Paul police on Saturday arrested a 14-year-old on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to Markee Jones' deathKMSP-TV/YouTube

"We still don't know the how or what that led up to this," St. Paul police spokeswoman Molly McMillen said Saturday afternoon, according to 5 Eyewitness News.

Officers were called to a St. Paul home just before 5 a.m. on Saturday morning to respond to a shooting. When they arrived, they found Markee shot and transported him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. 

Hill told 5 Eyewitness News that his nephews and brothers and cousins had been playing with a gun. 

There were 14 kids inside the house and the kids were scheduled to go go-karting that day for his son’s birthday. But an unidentified man brought a gun without Hill’s knowledge. 

“Why would he bring a gun into my sister’s house?” asked one family member, according to 5 Eyewitness News. “That’s not right.”

That’s when two boys started playing with the gun and it went off, shooting Markee. 

“This should’ve never happened,” Hill said. “This was not the day for that. This should’ve never happened to my nephew.”

