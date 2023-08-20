Family of 11-Year-Old Maria Gonzalez Say Arrest of Murder Suspect Brings Peace, Demand ‘Justice’

The family of an 11-year-old Texas girl who was raped and fatally strangled said that the arrest of her alleged killer brings them peace, but they are still awaiting “justice” for their loved one.

The body of Maria Gonzalez was found stuffed into a garbage bag beneath her father’s bed in Pasadena last week after she had texted her dad saying a strange man was at the door of their family' home.

Juan Carlos Garcias-Rodriguez, 18, has since been arrested and charged with Maria’s murder, the Pasadena Police Department announced Saturday.

Maria’s family issued a statement after the arrest thanking the police and all other officials who "participated in bringing this cold-blooded murderer into custody,” KHOU TV reported.

”This arrest has brought the family and community some peace. We are extremely thankful that he cannot cause this type of pain to anybody again," the statement.

It concluded with the family asking those "in charge to give us justice.May he [Garcias-Rodriguez] be burdened with the full weight of the law, for what he has done to my daughter.”

Garcias-Rodriguez was apprehended in Louisiana and reportedly gave authorities “a full confession,” law enforcement sources have told various media outlets

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said that a key belonging to Garcia-Rodriquez left behind at the murder scene was a crucial clue that led investigators to their suspect.

Garcias-Rodriguez was questioned by police on Monday, but then he fled town.

Police offered a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts and eventually tracked him to Louisiana.

Garcias-Rodriguez will be extradited from Louisiana to Texas.