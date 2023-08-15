Family Members Revive 4-Year-Old Boy Found in Swimming Pool During Reunion: ‘It Was a Miracle’

Several family members were able to save a four-year-old's life on Saturday after he was discovered at the bottom of a swimming pool during a family reunion.

“It was a miracle," Dawn Bourdeois, who hosted the cookout for her family, told 12 News.

Bourdeois said they were preparing to close the pool before dinner when the child's cousin spotted him underwater.

“She was walking by and saw him at the bottom of the pool,” Bourdeois said. “[She] ran over to their uncles and they all dived in.”

Erin Decrosta said her instincts kicked in after the boy was pulled from the water, unresponsive. She began performing CPR on the child.

“It didn’t really register at first,” she said. “You don’t think about it. I really didn’t even remember it until it was all over.”

Two other family members, Jen and Chase Howland, took over when Decrosta got tired.

“It’s the emotion that drains you,” Decrosta said. “I wasn’t tired from the CPR, it was the emotion of just seeing the child.”

Bourdeois added that Decrosta's face was "red" and she looked "exhausted."

“My nephew Chase went at him and didn’t stop until he came to and started spitting up water,” Bourdeois said. “[The boy] cried and that’s when we knew he was alive. That’s when we knew he came out of it.”

The boy was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. He was discharged on Monday and is feeling fine, according to Bourdeois.

She said the family is also grateful for an off-duty firefighter who rushed over and made sure everything was alright. Firefighter Jesse Lacerda hopped over his backyard fence to assist the family, according to the Fairhaven Firefighter's Association. The association also recognized the three family members for their efforts.