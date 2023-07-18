Relative of Slain Doctor Gives Heart-Wrenching Testimony at Tree of Life Trial - The Messenger
Relative of Slain Doctor Gives Heart-Wrenching Testimony at Tree of Life Trial

'I can't remember a time he wasn't smiling,' Attorney David Kramer recalled of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz

Ben Feuerherd
Mourners visit the memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 31, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Family members of those slain in the anti-Semitic mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh gave heart-wrenching statements during the sentencing phase of the shooter's trial Tuesday — including the brother-in-law of a doctor who remembered him as a patient and devoted physician. 

The brother-in-law, New York City lawyer David Kramer, reportedly told jurors that Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz was one of the most upbeat and happy people he's known.

"I can't remember a time he wasn't smiling,” Kramer said, according to local television reporter Bob Mayo. 

"He was so happy to be a doctor, so happy to have his patients," Kramer reportedly added.

Rabinowitz moved to Pittsburgh in 1976 and soon after began treating patients who suffered from AIDS as HIV spread in the early 1980s. 

During that time, many doctors wouldn’t treat HIV-positive patients, Kramer reportedly testified, but Rabinowitz took them and cared for them. 

The jurors in federal court in the city convicted gunman Robert Bowers, 50, on 63 counts in June for the mass shooting that killed 11 congregants at the synagogue in 2018. 

The trial has now moved to the penalty phase, where prosecutors are presenting evidence to secure a death penalty verdict — and defense attorneys will seek to convince jurors to spare his life. 

Later Tuesday, Stanley Mallinger reportedly testified about his mother, Rose Mallinger, who was 97 years old when she was gunned down inside the building in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. 

Mallinger told jurors that his mother was “the center of family life” and that she remained “very sharp” despite her advanced age. 

He added that he lived with his mother and cared for her and now continues to listen for her in the night as he did when she was alive, Mayo said on Twitter. 

"I was paralyzed from the situation,” Mallinger testified.

