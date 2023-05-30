Family Living Home Renovation Nightmare After Contractor Goes Bankrupt Mid Job
They later learned the contractor has an extensive criminal history
An Oklahoma family’s home was left in disarray after their contractor went bankrupt and stopped remodeling the family’s home mid-project.
Tara Coburn of Oklahoma City was looking for contractor recommendations on social media when Proco Unlimited Company Owner, Davin Alexander, contacted her.
According to News 4, Alexander offered her the lowest rates of any contractor, which she now thinks was a red flag.
Coburn and her husband paid $46,200 for renovations to their bedroom, living room, patio and flooring. It has been eight months and the work still isn’t finished.
When Coburn reached out to Alexander to ask why he hadn’t finished the project, he responded that he was bankrupt and could not complete the work.
Alexander, the Coburns learned, has a lengthy criminal history. He’s appeared in court multiple times for breach of contract as well as for allegedly committing several violent crimes including domestic violence and assault.
“This guy has been around my child, and that was really hard for me to take in. I don’t ever want to expose her to anyone like that,” Coburn told News 4.
The family has hired a new contractor but their home is still in disarray from Alexander’s failure to finish the job.
“He, like, left everything undone and there’s still a little bit of framing left that needs to be done. All the electrical, the plumbing, the mechanical outside, everything needs to be done. Sheetrock. I mean, he’s left us with a lot to do,” Coburn said to News 4.
Coburn filed a complaint with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.
“We’re not expecting any money back. We just don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” she said to News 4.
