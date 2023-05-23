The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Wife of Father of Two Hit and Killed While Helping Ducks Cross Road Speaks Out

    Casey Rivara identified as man who was struck and killed after stopping to help ducks cross the road.

    Aysha Qamar
    GoFundMe

    The California man who was struck and killed by a teenage driver last week while he stopped his car to help a family of ducks cross the road has been identified as Casey Rivara, a married father of two.

    In a post shared on Facebook, Rivara's wife, Angel Chow, wrote that her family is “deeply touched by the overwhelming love and support” they've received since Casey's death.

    “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for the kind messages and gestures of kindness. It’s truly humbling to hear how Casey has positively impacted your lives, and we’re extremely grateful for that.”

    In an earlier post on Saturday, she shared that while “honored to know that he left us while making positive impacts to others, even it was for animals,” her “heart is in thousand pieces.”

    A GoFund Me page that was set up to help Rivara's widow and children has already doubled its goal of raising $30,000.

    According to the GoFundMe, titled "Casey's final act of kindness,” Rivara was driving his 11-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son home from swim practice when they came across a mother duck and her ducklings struggling to cross a busy intersection in the city of Rocklin, outside Sacramento.

    Rivara got out of his car to stop traffic so the ducks could safely cross the road. As passersby and other stopped drivers clapped and cheered on his good deed, Rivara was struck and killed by a car, according to witnesses who spoke to KCRA. The driver who hit him, a 17-year-old girl, reportedly remained at the scene and cooperated with police. She has not been ticketed or arrested, according to the station.

    California man helps ducks cross the road.
    Courtesy: William Wimsatt via KCRA

    "I didn't see the car actually hit him. All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection," a 12-year-old boy who witnessed the incident said in an interview with KCRA. The boy also took photos that show Rivara in the process of helping the ducks, moments before he was hit.

    "His shoes and one of his socks were right in front of our car."

