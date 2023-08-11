Family Fears for 18-Year-Old Daughter After Priest Allegedly Abducted and Took Her to Italy - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Family Fears for 18-Year-Old Daughter After Priest Allegedly Abducted and Took Her to Italy

Alex Crow has an alleged fascination with demonology and told people he was 'going to Europe to do exorcisms'

Published |Updated
Elaine Aradillas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former Priest Alex Crow was located in Italy with a young womanArchdiocese of Mobile

A press conference was canceled Thursday after the family of an Alabama teen who was allegedly abducted by a priest feared for their daughter’s safety.

In late July, the recent McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate was discovered in Italy with Alex Crow, who has since been defrocked by the Archdiocese of Mobile.

Family members were prepared to appear at the law office of Christine Hernandez, but decided to cancel the appearance when they discovered a news outlet planned to livestream the conference.

"They're afraid something is going to happen to their daughter," Hernandez told NBC15 News. "She is with someone who the sheriff's office considers a predator."

Read More

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on July 29 that Crow and the unidentified woman traveled to Italy.

A family member of the young woman traveled abroad to locate her and found them both. The adult teen did not return with the family member after saying "she went with him on her own own free will,” FOX10 reported.

Initially, the sheriff's office stated there was not any suspected criminal acting, AL.com reported, but Sheriff Paul Burch recently told NBC15 the case remains under investigation, especially after learning Crow spent time with students at the teen’s high school.

 "I believe there was some grooming that's gone on,” the sheriff told NBC15, “and you've got a much older adult interacting with teenage girls in an inappropriate way."

The family planned to share a handwritten letter from Crow to their daughter at the scrapped press conference.

Before leaving, Crow left a note for the Archdocese, which stated he did not plan to return.

"Father Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest,” Archbishop Thomas Rodi told the news station.

In the course of the investigation, Burch learned Crow has an alleged fascination with demonology and exorcists.

"He's told people he was going to Europe to do exorcisms. And what her role in that was, we don't really know," Burch said, according to the station.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.