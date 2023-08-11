Family Fears for 18-Year-Old Daughter After Priest Allegedly Abducted and Took Her to Italy

A press conference was canceled Thursday after the family of an Alabama teen who was allegedly abducted by a priest feared for their daughter’s safety.
In late July, the recent McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate was discovered in Italy with Alex Crow, who has since been defrocked by the Archdiocese of Mobile.
Family members were prepared to appear at the law office of Christine Hernandez, but decided to cancel the appearance when they discovered a news outlet planned to livestream the conference.
"They're afraid something is going to happen to their daughter," Hernandez told NBC15 News. "She is with someone who the sheriff's office considers a predator."
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on July 29 that Crow and the unidentified woman traveled to Italy.
A family member of the young woman traveled abroad to locate her and found them both. The adult teen did not return with the family member after saying "she went with him on her own own free will,” FOX10 reported.
Initially, the sheriff's office stated there was not any suspected criminal acting, AL.com reported, but Sheriff Paul Burch recently told NBC15 the case remains under investigation, especially after learning Crow spent time with students at the teen’s high school.
"I believe there was some grooming that's gone on,” the sheriff told NBC15, “and you've got a much older adult interacting with teenage girls in an inappropriate way."
The family planned to share a handwritten letter from Crow to their daughter at the scrapped press conference.
Before leaving, Crow left a note for the Archdocese, which stated he did not plan to return.
"Father Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest,” Archbishop Thomas Rodi told the news station.
In the course of the investigation, Burch learned Crow has an alleged fascination with demonology and exorcists.
"He's told people he was going to Europe to do exorcisms. And what her role in that was, we don't really know," Burch said, according to the station.
