Family Dollar Worker Who Reported Armed Robbery Arrested for Theft

Police in Georgia have arrested a Family Dollar employee for theft, after she claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery which didn't happen.

Nicole Danielle Hall called 911 on June 28 at around 12.43pm, claiming a man had come into the store in East Macon, put a blunt object against her back and demanded cash from the register.

When police arrived, the 38-year-old was unharmed and officers began an investigation into a commercial armed robbery.

A Family Dollar store pictured in 2014, Hollywood FL Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Then on July 5, officers went to see Hall again and she was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office HQ for questioning.

Officers discovered that Hall's report was false and no robbery had taken place, but cash was missing.

Police charged her with with False Report of a Crime, Felony Theft by Taking, and Making False Statements or Writings.