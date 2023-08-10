Family Dog Saves 4-Year-Old Boy From Bear, Gets Ice Cream as a Reward

A now-viral video shows a golden retriever bravely chasing a black bear away from a Connecticut family's home.

The family's home security camera captured the black bear near where a 4-year-old boy was playing. The footage was later shared with local news station WTNH.

Gregory Grant, the child's father, recalled how their 8-year-old golden retriever, Jake, sprang into action when the bear ventured into their yard, startling young Gavin Grant. The boy fled in fear after seeing the bear, but Jake quickly chased the intruder away, showcasing his protective instincts for his family.

For his courageous act, Jake was lavishly pampered that evening.

"He got quite a few treats, he got ice cream, he got a bath that night. He got the whole nine yards... He helped us out that day for sure,” Gregory Grant said.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is currently investigating the bear encounter.

Watch the viral video depicting Jake's heroism below: