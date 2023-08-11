Family Ditches Electric Ford F-150 and Rents Gas-Powered Toyota to Finish Road Trip

A Canadian man said he was forced to ditch his 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat electric truck when he had problems charging it on a road trip. Instead, he rented a gas-powered vehicle to complete his family's trip to Chicago.
Dalbir Bala of La Salle, Manitoba, said he had to abandon the EV in Minnesota last month when he was unable to recharge it at two different charging stations.
"It was really a nightmare frustration for us," Bala told the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.
Bala said he bought the truck, which promised to have a range of 320 miles in January for $115,000, and spent an extra $16,000 installing chargers at his home and trucking company and to upgrade his residential electrical panel.
On July 27, he, his wife and three kids piled into the truck at their home just south of Winnipeg for a trip to Wisconsin Dells, Wisc., and then on to Chicago for business — about 860 miles away.
The truck was fully charged when they left, Bala said, and he had plans to stop at level 3 charging stations, which offer faster charges, along the route.
At the family's first stop about 223 miles away in Fargo, N.D., Bala said he paid $56 to charge the truck to 90 percent from 10 percent.
He ran into a problem at the second charging spot in Albertville, Minn., where the only fast charger displayed a faulty connection message.
He called a number on the charger for help but didn't get a response.
Another charger about 10 miles away in Elk River, Minn., was also out of commission, Bala said.
With just about nine miles left on the truck's battery and without a fast charger nearby, Bala decided to have the Lightning towed to a Ford dealership where he rented a gas-powered Toyota 4Runner to finish the trip.
"That's when we decided we don't want any more distraction or any frustration," Bala told CBC.
Robbin Nesbit, the sales manager for the Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association, said the fast charger in Albertville was working when Bala stopped by on July 27, noting that usage records showed others were able to successfully charge their EVs.
AJ Gosselin with Charge Point said the company operates two level 2 charges in Elk River.
While one was offline for maintenance, but another one within Bala's range was working, he said.
Bala said he bought the electric truck in the hopes of saving the $1,500 he spends monthly on fuel for his gas-powered truck to use when he goes fishing and hunting and to visit his cottage.
"Electric vehicle, new technology … I was impressed with it," he said. "That made me buy this thing."
Bala, who said he picked up the Lightning on the return trip, said he now uses it mainly for his 60-mile round trip commute between home and work.
"To have a more than $100,000 car to just drive in the city … that was not expected," Bala said.
