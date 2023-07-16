Family Discovers Grandfather’s Burial Site Has Been Empty for 20 Years: ‘Broke My Heart’ - The Messenger
Family Discovers Grandfather’s Burial Site Has Been Empty for 20 Years: ‘Broke My Heart’

Sidney Cooper's remains were found in an unmarked grave on the premises a few days after the family filed a lawsuit against the cemetery

Megan McCarthy
When San Diego man Sidney Cooper died in 2001, his family was told he was buried in plot 319 in Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary, according to a report from KGTV.

A headstone for Sidney Cooper was erected at that plot and, over the last two decades, members of the Cooper family visited that space to mourn the beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

However, the family discovered that plot was empty when Sidney's wife Thelma died earlier this year and they went to bury her next to her husband.

"To know that he wasn't there at the time that I'm telling my son, this is where my grandfather is... it really broke my heart," Sidney Cooper Junior told KGTV.

The family filed a lawsuit against the cemetery last month. Sidney's remains were found in an unmarked grave on the premises a few days after the suit was filed.

Sidney's body has been re-interred in the proper plot and is now buried next to Thelma.

The family held a joint funeral for Sidney and Thelma on Friday.

In a statement to KGTV, Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary noted that Sidney Cooper's original burial took place under previous ownership of the company, but said that after "extensive review," the company was certain he was currently where the family expected.

"We concluded beyond any reasonable doubt that the loved one is indeed placed in a space adjacent to his wife."

The lawsuit is ongoing.

