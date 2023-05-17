The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Family Chooses to Travel World After Learning 3 of Their Kids Will Lose Their Sight

    The Lemay-Pelletier family has taken in sights around the globe after a diagnosis of a rare disorder.

    Christopher Gavin
    Chris McGrath/Getty Images

    When the Lemay-Pelletier family learned three of their four children will eventually lose their sight because of a rare genetic disorder, doctors told the parents to create visual memories of the world for them, by showing them books and photos.

    But Sebastian Pelletier and Edith Lemay decided their kids should get the real thing.

    That's how the Lemay-Pelletiers came to travel the world in the past year, taking in sights from around the globe, according to ABC's GMA3.

    The family's travels have brought them to Africa, Mongolia, Turkey and Indonesia so far.

    Read More

    Mia, 12; Colin, 7; and Laurent, 5; are all expected to fully lose their vision in their mid-life years -- a result of the condition retinitis pigmentosa. Ten-year-old, Leo, is the only one among the children who was not diagnosed with the disorder.

    The family first received the diagnosis years four year ago, and it took time for them all to process, Lemay told GMA3.

    “At first it’s denial, you think, you know, ‘It’s impossible. Nobody in my family has that. And then you get angry. You know, ‘Why me? Why does this happen to me? It’s not fair.’ And then comes sadness, you feel sorry for yourself, for your family," Lemay said.

    "Really it's only when you get to acceptance, when you accept that your children’s path is going to be different. That’s when you start thinking about the future and make real plans."

    Pelletier said the decision to take the children on trips was "just an obvious thing."

    "Let’s take them around the world and go all in,” Pelletier said.

    Mia said her favorite trip so far was riding in a hot air balloon above Turkey.

    “It was just magical and amazing,” she said.

    According to ABC, there is currently no cure or treatment that can slow down the progression of the disorder.

    Other than not being able to see in the dark since they were born, the children haven't had any changes to their vision, yet, the parents told the show.

    The National Organization for Rare Disorders says the disorder affects about 1 in 3,000 to 1 in 4,000 people worldwide .

    “Our way to cope was to get into action," Pelletier said. "Like the hardest part for us is to not do anything. And that was the hardest part with RP, is that there’s nothing you can do."

