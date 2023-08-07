Families Still Desperate for Answers 50 Years After Teen Couple Vanished Heading to Rock Concert

Young love. Promising futures. One of the biggest rock concerts in American history. What could go wrong?

That's what the families of Mitchel Weiser and Bonnie Bickwit are still racking their brains over 50 years after the Brooklyn teenagers vanished on their way from a camp in the Catskills to the epic Summer Jam concert in the village of Watkins Glen in the Finger Lakes region of western New York state.

They planned to hitchhike 150 miles to the extravaganza to join some 600,000 music lovers and rock out to legends the Grateful Dead, the Allman Brothers, the Band.

Weiser, then 16, and Bickwit, 15, were last spotted standing at the side of a road in Narrowsberg, with rolled up sleeping bags and a sign reading "Watkins Glen," Rolling Stone recounted Saturday in a revisit of the relentlessly puzzling disappearance.

Their families are still desperate for answers.

“A task force is exactly what we need to solve what happened to my brother Mitchel and his girlfriend Bonnie,” Mitchel's sister Susan Weiser Liebegott told Rolling Stone. “Quite frankly, it is the only way to solve their case.”

Mitchel’s childhood best friend, Stuart Karten, told the magazine: “This could be our last chance to bring justice and some measure of peace to the family and friends."

Friends and family are hoping that somehow the 50th anniversary of the teens' disappearance on July 27, 1973, may help solve the mystery.

New attention to the case, maybe long simmering remorse, and hundreds of thousands of music fans who might have witnessed something relevant could ultimately lead to answers.

“The hope is that this is going to trigger a memory, a nugget of information that nobody was aware of before,” said Leemie Kahng-Sofer, director of the Missing Children Division for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. “That could help break the case wide open.”

The investigation was hobbled from the start when police callously dismissed the teenage couple as "hippie runaways," Rolling Stone noted.

“There was never really an investigation,“ Bonnie’s older sister Sheryl Kagen told Rolling Stone.

The families frantically scrambled on their own to find the teens, contacting friends and acquaintances, driving and searching throughout various areas, hiring a private detective, placing ads and handing out thousands of fliers seeking information.

But without police help, “I never really understood what we were supposed to do,” said Kagen.

Memorial stone for Mitchel Weiser and Bonnie Buckwit www.mitchelandbonnie.com

Police investigators made no progress 25 years after the couple's disappearance. It appears Kagan may have been right: They never really launched a legitimate hunt.

“It’s an embarrassment for us,” former NYPD Missing Persons Squad commanding officer Philip Mahoney told Eric J. Greenberg, the same Rolling Stone reporter who wrote Saturday's story, in a 1998 interview.

Mahoney, who attended Summer Jam as a teenager, told Greenberg then that the couple's files were lost early on in the investigation.

When investigators finally took a search seriously in 2000, there were an overwhelming number of possibilities to consider — involving an incredibly broad area over scores of miles, unknown drivers who may have given the teens rides, and a chaotic rock festival inundated by four times as many people as expected.

Police received what they treated as credible tips: that the couple drowned swimming, that the teens were murdered. Nothing was proven, no remains unearthed.

The answer still hasn't been discovered.

The families hope it's out there, somewhere.