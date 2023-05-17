Families of NYC Truck Terror Attack Victims Blast Killer at Sentencing: ‘You’re Worthless’

Family members of those killed by an ISIS-inspired terrorist on the West Side Highway in 2017 gave impassioned and emotional statements about how their lives have been destroyed since the attack ahead of Sayfullo Saipov’s formal sentencing Wednesday.

Saipov, 35, will serve life in prison for killing eight people by ramming them with a rented U-Haul truck that he drove up a bike path near the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan. He faced the death penalty at trial in Manhattan federal court, but a jury opted not to impose capital punishment on the Uzbek-native.

At his sentencing hearing Wednesday morning, Saipov wore blue jail fatigues and sat next to his attorneys with his head down as victims addressed him from the witness box in the courtroom.

“I am a mother subsumed by my grief,” Monica Missio, the mom of 23-year-old victim Nicholas Cleves, said.

“Nothing has inflicted more intractable pain than the brutal murder of my son,” she continued “I’m no longer the person I used to be. I don’t recognize my reflection in the mirror.”

The daughter of victim Alejandro Pagnucco, Ornella, gave a statement that was addressed to her father — as well as the killer she faced in court.

“I wish you were around to see me in school. I wish you had been around my graduation … I wish you were around for my wedding to walk me down the aisle .. I just wish you were alive,” she said.

“Losing my father, who was my best friend, was the worst moment of my life,” she said.

Alejandro’s widow, Maria Alejandra Sosa, scolded Saipov for not looking the victims in the eye as they delivered statements in the courtroom.

“Look at us in the eyes. Do you feel proud of what you’ve done?” she said through a Spanish interpreter.

“I can tell you something, my daughters are super proud of their father,” she said.

“Saipov no one is proud of you now. Not even your own daughter … You’re worthless. You do not even deserve a place in this world,” she went on.

“Your last name brings shame,” she said, adding that he is “garbage.”

The wife of victim Ariel Erlij snapped at Saipov, telling the terrorist that “your god thinks you're a coward because you didn’t kill yourself” during the attack.

She told Saipov that if he wanted love and acceptance from his god that he should, “go kill yourself.”