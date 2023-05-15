Families of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims Sue Social Media Companies

Families of the victims of the tragic mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store a year ago have filed a lawsuit alleging that social media companies were responsible for the shooter's radicalization by allowing racist propaganda on their networks.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that Payton Gendron, then 18 years old, was influenced by white supremacist social media propaganda before killing 10 Black people at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14, 2022.

“Gendron was motivated to commit his heinous crime by racist, anti-Semitic, and white supremacist propaganda fed to him by the social media companies,” the lawsuit states.

Gendron pleaded guilty to murder, hate crime and domestic terrorism charges late last year.

The complaint was submitted Friday in the State Supreme Court in Buffalo on behalf of the families of three victims: Heyward Patterson, Katherine "Kat" Massey, and Andre Mackniel, the outlet reported.

It was filed by attorney John Elmore, the Social Media Victims Law Center, and the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence

“I’m hoping that something will come out of it," Barbara Massey Mapps, Massey’s sister, told ABC News. "Every day or every few days, all you hear about is a mass shooting."

Grendon live-streamed the shooting over Amazon-owned Twitch, a popular website primarily used to stream chats and gameplay, ABC affiliate WLS-TV reported at the time.

Payton Gendron appears before a judge at the Erie County Courthouse on May 19, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Payton Gendron has pled guilty to these murders and is no longer a danger to society," Elmore said in a joint statement.

"However, the social media platforms that radicalized him, and the companies that armed him, must still be held accountable for their actions. Our goal, on behalf of our clients, is to make this community and our nation safer and prevent other mass shootings," he added.

Social media companies named in the lawsuit include Facebook owner Meta; Amazon; Snap Inc.; Google’s parent company, Alphabet; Discord and Reddit.

A Snap representative told The Messenger the company could not comment on specific litigation, but added that Snap has a "zero-tolerance policy for hate speech and discrimination of any kind" and does not allow "unvetted content to go viral or be algorithmically promoted."

Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, Discord and Reddit did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Gendron's parents, gun dealer Vintage Firearms, and body armor company RMA Armament are also named in the lawsuit.

Vintage Firearms and Gendron's parents could not immediately be reached for comment.

RMA told ABC News: "RMA Armament products are intended for the protection of law-abiding private citizens, police departments and government partners."

A company representative added: "We are surprised to be named in this lawsuit and believe the claim lacks merit. We do understand this has been a difficult and painful year for the families and the Buffalo community."