Families Hire Private Eyes to Find Loved Ones Lost to Streets As California Fails Them: Report

Desperate families in California, feeling abandoned by the state's behavioral health care system, are turning to private investigators and other crisis interventionists to help loved ones caught up in the cycle of homelessness, mental illness or drug and alcohol addiction, a new report reveals.

Disheartened and feeling like they've run out of options, some families are reaching out to people like Vicki Lucas, who is described by the Los Angeles Times as "part private investigator, part street clinician" who scours the streets to find troubled family members and help connect them to treatment and residential facilities.

Lucas considers herself a crisis interventionist who serves clients frustrated with a healthcare bureaucracy that appears to side with the civil liberties of the severe mentally ill than with them or their children.

Lucas started Equanimity Interventions in 2017 and since then has watched as the field has grown — even as the number of social workers has dwindled.

The interventionists and a community of attorneys, addiction specialists and former healthcare workers provide their services to families who have lost faith in the ability of the police, hospitals and courts to help them.

Lee Blumen, an Orange County attorney who specializes in mental health law, has consulted with interventionists.

“Families come to them desperate. They say they will pay anything to help their child. I hate hearing that,” he told the newspaper. “They are vulnerable to those who will take advantage of them.”

Data from the California Department of Health and Children's Services showed that in fiscal year 2020-2021 more than 120,000 adults in the state were admitted to psychiatric facilities for treatment and evaluation.

Of that number, 72,000 were released after 72 hours, and 30-day holds were authorized for only 3,300 patients, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“This is the big failure of our system,” Blumen said. “These numbers show why we have a need for more than what’s provided.”

Lucas herself is a recovering addict, an experience she believes makes her work as an interventionist even more effective.

Working with a network of roughly 140 private contractors, Lucas said her company assists in an average of two or three interventions a week.

“When I see people who are addicted to drugs and out of their minds, I feel like they don’t have the ability to make good choices,” she told the publication.

“This is why they are where they are, and it’s my responsibility to get them in a safe place, get them stabilized and then talk to them about their choices.”

Dr. Timothy Pylko, a psychiatrist who has worked with Lucas, said interventionists often have to use unorthodox methods to get people into treatment.

“Sometimes that means tricking them into going into the hospital” while stopping short of “kidnapping,” he said, adding that the work is regulated by the state's conservatorship law.

For Lucas, who has seen the consequences of untreated mental illness spiral into violence, incarceration and death, the frustration and anger with the system is inescapable.

"Do I think it’s unethical?” Lucas told the Los Angeles Times. “No. I feel the unethical s— is in all those hospitals that failed these people over and over like they’re just numbers, in and out.

"There’s so many failures in psychiatric hospitals, so many people not doing the job and seeing it through, and so many people that die as a result of it.”