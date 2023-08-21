Families Call for Answers After Inmates Die In Texas Prisons During Record Breaking Heat

Dozens of inmates inside Texas state prisons have died from heart-related and unknown causes amid record-breaking heat this summer, spurring their loved ones to demand answers as officials say none of the deaths in the un-air conditioned cells were heat related.

According to an analysis from the Texas Tribune, since June, at least a dozen prisoners have died from cardiac arrest or heart failure in the hot prisons on days when temperatures climbed above 100 degrees, and at least another 29 died from causes still unknown.

KXAN reported data from the Texas Attorney General's Office shows at least 51 people died following sudden and unforeseen medical distress in the last 10 weeks, as Texas weathered a historic and persistent heat wave.

According to the Tribune, more than two thirds of the state's 100 prisons do not have air conditioning in most living areas.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said though no prisoner has died from heat in its facilities since 2012, according to the Tribune, which reported that the prison system was the target of several wrongful death and civil rights lawsuits from the heat around that same time.

The families of inmates who have died in custody have been left frustrated by the lack of answers. Some recently took to the governor's mansion to mourn and call for action from lawmakers.

Among them was Tona Naranjo, whose son Jon Anthony Southwards was 36 when he died on June 28 inside the TDCJ's Estelle Unit in Huntsville, according to KXAN.

Southwards was found unresponsive in his cell. His cause of death remained unknown as of Aug. 17, pending results from an autopsy.

“That little boy taught me what unconditional love was all about. He taught me what passion was. He taught me what it was like to be a sovereign servant,” she told a crowd of families and inmate advocates.

“A judge sentenced Jon Anthony to 20 years," she added. "The TDCJ Estelle Unit sentenced Jon Anthony to death.”

TDCJ spokesperson Amanda Hernandez told the Tribune on Monday the TDCJ does not determine cause of death – a medical examiner does.

“Inmates and staff found in medical distress immediately receive medical attention via EMS or the infirmary,” Hernandez told KXAN last week. “TDCJ does not determine cause of death, this is determined by an independent medical examiner. Based on this, TDCJ has not had a heat-related death this year.”

Experts say the system is undercounting heat-related deaths among inmates.

“On its face, that doesn’t make sense,” Michele Deitch, who directs the Prison and Jail Innovation Lab at the University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs and co-chairs the American Bar Association’s Subcommittee on Correctional Oversight told KXAN. “We can see how deaths spike during the summer months. TDCJ may not have proof that these were heat-related deaths, but on its face, it doesn’t make sense to say that they are not related.”

Relatives of inmates also say the TDCJ's reports are unreliable, in part because more heat illnesses are reported for prison staff members than inmates, even though employees are allowed to leave after their shifts, the Tribune reported.

Thirty five employees and 14 prisoners have reported heat-related illnesses this year, according to the newspaper.

In recent years, the prison system has tried to keep facilities cool by providing fans and ice water to prisoners. TDCJ has also allowed requests for cold showers and for relief in air-conditioned areas.

But some say those changes have not followed.

“They have respite areas where people can go to get cooled off, but you rarely see them in there because we’re too short handed, and this is why. It’s too freaking hot,” a prison officer at the Wainwright Unit in East Texas told the Tribune.

On Monday, a cohort of Congressional Democrats who serve on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability called for an investigation into heat conditions at correctional facilities across the country.

"Most states do not provide air conditioning or adequate ventilation in prisons to withstand heat emergencies, posing serious risks to both incarcerated individuals and staff," the group of lawmakers wrote in a letter to the Committee's Republican Chair James Comer.

Lawmakers noted Texas in particular "continues to lack an adequate heat mitigation plan for its state prisons and jails, despite rising global temperatures."

The representatives also pointed to a Texas House of Representatives proposal to spend $545 million on air conditioning installation at state prisons that the state Senate has "refused to act on."

"Despite a surplus in the Texas state budget, state legislators prevail with the mindset that allowing inmates to suffer from excessive heat is appropriately 'tough on crime,'" the Democrats wrote. "This refusal to implement necessary cooling mechanisms, however, places both inmates and staff at risk for severe heat-borne illnesses, nausea, dizziness, and even death."