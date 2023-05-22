Faked Images of Pentagon Explosion Circulate on Twitter

An image of a purported explosion at the Pentagon circulated online Monday morning — but turned out to be completely fake.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Arlington Virginia Fire Department said on Twitter that "there is NO explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public.”

A Messenger editor who drove past the Pentagon on Monday morning around the same time the fake explosion news was circulating on Twitter confirmed that there was no smoke and no explosion.

The image, likely generated from AI, showed a massive smoke cloud near the Pentagon and was circulated by many verified accounts on Twitter. It was not immediately clear who first spread the fake image.