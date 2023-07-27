Fake Buc-ee’s Gas Station Sets up Shop Across the Border - The Messenger
Fake Buc-ee’s Gas Station Sets up Shop Across the Border

The iconic store said it 'will not stand as an idle spectator' and plans to take action

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
A knock-off version of the American travel stop Buc-ee’s is planning to open in Matamoros Tamaulipas, Mexico. Buk-ii’s Super Mercado is said to be just 10 minutes away from the Texas-Mexico border.Ramon Montelongo/Facebook

Buc-ee's, the Texas-based convenience store chain, seems to be going international – but not by choice. Someone in Mexico appears to be planning to open a knock-off Buc-ee's called "Buk-ii's."

Ramon Montelongo, a local resident, posted a photo of the exterior of the new store on Facebook. The post has since garnered more than 3,000 reactions and has been shared over 15,000 times. MySA reported that the "Super Mercado" is expected to open soon in Matamoros, Tamaulipas — just 10 miles south of the bridge connecting the Texas-Mexico border.

Aside from the changed letters, the mascot of Buk-ii's is reported to be a gopher instead of Buc-ee's famous beaver, according to CBS News Texas.

The store is likely to resemble a grocery store as Montelongo mentioned it might sell fruits, vegetables, and both national and international beers. It remains unknown if the store plans to sell the snacks the chain is known for, such as beef jerky and beaver nuggets.

However, it's unclear if the store will make it to its opening day, as Buc-ee's has stated it plans to take action. In a statement to the San Antonio Express-News, the company said, "Buc-ee's has invested heavily in innovation across the company to create and maintain... award-winning guest experiences. Accordingly, Buc-ee's will not stand as an idle spectator while others use without permission the intellectual property that Buc-ee's has cultivated for decades."

This is not the first time Buc-ee’s has taken legal action against imposters. The company went to court twice in 2019 against a faux Buc-ee’s and a mini Buc-ee’s, and again in 2018 over a trademark infringement dispute with a convenience store, according to the outlet.

