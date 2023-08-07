Hikers at Multnomah Falls in Oregon were lured off the trail by a stash of fake $100 bills that had been placed in a dangerous area.

The Forest Service first reported that hikers had started veering off the designated trail to try to get the money near the crest area of the falls, an area that is considered unsafe for hikers.

Portland Mountain Rescue ended up recovering the bills and confirmed that they were fake, as they were designated "for motion picture purposes."

It is unclear who put the money there, but the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said it may have been part of a social media trend where people place fake money in difficult or dangerous locations to see if anyone tries to get it.

"If you subscribe to this trend, remember to use common sense, stay on the trail, and know the money or prize might not be legit," the sheriff's office said. "Your life is more valuable than a couple hundred bucks, or even nothing at all."