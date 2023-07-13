‘Fairly Mummified’ Human Remains Found at Remote Colorado Campsite

Investigators in Colorado were baffled on Sunday after a hiker found “fairly-mummified” human remains at a remote campsite.

The hiker discovered one body near the Gold Creek campground in Gunnison County, Colorado. The following day deputies found two more bodies inside a zipped tent in the same area, according to the Colorado Sun.

“This is bizarre,” said Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie, according to the Colorado Sun.

“We don’t normally get calls of this nature out of this nature in areas of the county like that. Of course, nobody does.”

The bodies were in such a state of decay that it was impossible for authorities to determine their identities – but Murdie suspects they must have died sometime in late 2022. It should take about three weeks to complete an autopsy and potentially determine the identities and causes of death.

Right now, it seems likely that the three lost campers succumbed to the winter weather.

"Whether they froze to death in the winter or the combination of starved or froze, that's what it sure seems like," Murdie said, according to CBS News.

Murdie described the campsite as “basic” and “very remote,” which could have contributed to the deaths. What was left of the campsite consisted of a small tent, a lean-to, and empty food containers, according to the Sun.

Investigators are referencing missing persons reports to see if there are any cases that could be related to the incident.

Murdie said that the Gold Creek campground is safe and there’s no risk for hikers and campers.