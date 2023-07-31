Facing Life in Prison, Lori Vallow Daybell Tells Court She Talks to Kids She Murdered ‘Every Day’

As an Idaho judge prepared to sentence Lori Vallow Daybell to prison Monday, the "Doomsday" mother told the court she speaks to the slain kids through her "access to heaven and the spirit world."
Vallow Daybell was convicted in May of murdering her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and faces life in prison. She was also convicted of conspiracy to murder her husband Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell.
"Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here," the 50-year-old said while reading a statement at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho. "Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen. Fatal side effects from medications happen."
Court documents filed in May alleged that Vallow Daybell was suffering from mental illness, but due to Idaho law, her mental state was not referenced during the trial. The judge on Monday acknowledged that she had "mental health issues."
- Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced to Three Life Sentences in Prison for Murdering Her Two Children
- Grandma of Lori Vallow Daybell Murder Victim: She Doesn’t Deserve to ‘Breathe Oxygen’ Outside Prison
- Lori Vallow Daybell Juror ‘Put a Face to Evil’ After Seeing Her
- Lori Vallow Daybell To Be Sentenced for Murders of Her 2 Children
- Lori Vallow Daybell Found Guilty in Murders of Her Two Children
"I've reviewed your personal history including statements from your own immediate family members, and it's clear, something radically changed in you that led you to where you are today," the judge said.
Vallow Daybell's two children went missing in September 2019, and were discovered buried on her husband's property in June 2020.
Ahead of Monday's sentencing, emotional victim impact statements, including one from JJ's grandmother, were heard by the court.
"She deserves to never again breathe oxygen as a free member of society," said Kay Woodcock.
Woodcock condemned the "deplorable woman who chose to become his mother," calling Vallow Daybell a "money-hungry, power-mongering monster."
"She has shown no grief for the lives she willingly took or the pain she caused," Woodcock said. "Today, I take the power back by standing here speaking out loud of all the pain and loss she caused."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- ‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for NessieNews
- Italian Man Killed in Fatal Cheese Wheel AccidentNews
- ‘Shocking’ Rise in Kidnappings of Women and Children in Haiti, Families Pressured into RansomNews
- Thunderstorms Cancel Hundreds of Flights at Busiest Airport in USNews
- What’s Keeping the AC Running in Heat-Ravaged Europe? The Same Sun That’s Scorching ItNews
- Selena’s Killer Behind Bars: Inside Yolanda Saldívar’s Life of Death Threats, Solitary as She Vies to Get OutNews
- Texas Woman Identified as Airline Passenger who Delayed Plane for Hours in ‘Not Real’ Viral VideoNews
- Lottery Seller Praised for Trying to Track Down Jackpot Winner Accused of Stealing Ticket From Owner, Trying to Cash it inNews
- Police Looking for Bikini-Clad Assailants Who Allegedly Bit and Spit on Bus PassengersNews
- Foul Play Investigated After Meal Full of Poison Mushrooms Kills Family Members, Sickens PastorNews
- Raging, Uncontrolled New Mexico Wildfire Sparked by Lightning StrikeNews