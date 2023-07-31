Facing Life in Prison, Lori Vallow Daybell Tells Court She Talks to Kids She Murdered ‘Every Day’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Facing Life in Prison, Lori Vallow Daybell Tells Court She Talks to Kids She Murdered ‘Every Day’

'Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen,' the 'Doomsday' mother said

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
REXBURG, IDAHO – MAY 10: A banner with photos of Tylee Ryan and her brother J.J. Vallow is seen on a fence set up as a memorial near where her body was found on May 10, 2023 in Rexburg, Idaho. Lori Vallow Daybell faces charges of murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children — Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow — as well as Tammy Daybell, the previous wife of her husband Chad Daybell. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

As an Idaho judge prepared to sentence Lori Vallow Daybell to prison Monday, the "Doomsday" mother told the court she speaks to the slain kids through her "access to heaven and the spirit world."

Vallow Daybell was convicted in May of murdering her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and faces life in prison. She was also convicted of conspiracy to murder her husband Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell.

"Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here," the 50-year-old said while reading a statement at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho. "Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen. Fatal side effects from medications happen."

Court documents filed in May alleged that Vallow Daybell was suffering from mental illness, but due to Idaho law, her mental state was not referenced during the trial. The judge on Monday acknowledged that she had "mental health issues."

Read More

"I've reviewed your personal history including statements from your own immediate family members, and it's clear, something radically changed in you that led you to where you are today," the judge said.

Vallow Daybell's two children went missing in September 2019, and were discovered buried on her husband's property in June 2020.

Ahead of Monday's sentencing, emotional victim impact statements, including one from JJ's grandmother, were heard by the court.

"She deserves to never again breathe oxygen as a free member of society," said Kay Woodcock.

Woodcock condemned the "deplorable woman who chose to become his mother," calling Vallow Daybell a "money-hungry, power-mongering monster."

"She has shown no grief for the lives she willingly took or the pain she caused," Woodcock said. "Today, I take the power back by standing here speaking out loud of all the pain and loss she caused."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.