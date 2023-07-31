Facing Life in Prison, Lori Vallow Daybell Tells Court She Talks to Kids She Murdered ‘Every Day’

As an Idaho judge prepared to sentence Lori Vallow Daybell to prison Monday, the "Doomsday" mother told the court she speaks to the slain kids through her "access to heaven and the spirit world."

Vallow Daybell was convicted in May of murdering her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and faces life in prison. She was also convicted of conspiracy to murder her husband Chad Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell.

"Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here," the 50-year-old said while reading a statement at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho. "Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen. Fatal side effects from medications happen."

Court documents filed in May alleged that Vallow Daybell was suffering from mental illness, but due to Idaho law, her mental state was not referenced during the trial. The judge on Monday acknowledged that she had "mental health issues."

"I've reviewed your personal history including statements from your own immediate family members, and it's clear, something radically changed in you that led you to where you are today," the judge said.

Vallow Daybell's two children went missing in September 2019, and were discovered buried on her husband's property in June 2020.

Ahead of Monday's sentencing, emotional victim impact statements, including one from JJ's grandmother, were heard by the court.

"She deserves to never again breathe oxygen as a free member of society," said Kay Woodcock.



Woodcock condemned the "deplorable woman who chose to become his mother," calling Vallow Daybell a "money-hungry, power-mongering monster."

"She has shown no grief for the lives she willingly took or the pain she caused," Woodcock said. "Today, I take the power back by standing here speaking out loud of all the pain and loss she caused."