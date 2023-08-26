Facility Housing Homeless, Elderly Veterans Shut Down For ‘Deplorable’ Conditions Was Charging up to $700 in Rent - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Facility Housing Homeless, Elderly Veterans Shut Down For ‘Deplorable’ Conditions Was Charging up to $700 in Rent

'We are talking about mold-covered pieces of filth on the floor that human beings were expected to lay their heads on, ' area homeless advocate said

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A housing facility in Alabama that served as a shelter for homeless people and elderly veterans has been reportedly condemned for the second time this year after officers responded to a call at the facility over the death of a resident.

Officers found that a dozen veterans were living in what they called “deplorable conditions” at Steps and Traditions transitional housing facility in Birmingham, WVTM News reported on Friday. The facility was previously condemned in February this year.

Homeless advocacy group One Roof told the local news station that residents at Steps and Traditions were being charged up to $700 a month to live there even though some didn’t have access to running water.

“We are talking about mold-covered pieces of filth on the floor that human beings were expected to lay their heads on,” One Roof Executive Director Michelle Farley told WVTM News.

Birmingham Police reportedly says that they have assigned a Special Victims Unit detective to investigate the case.

Officers found that a dozen veterans were living in what they called “deplorable conditions” at Steps and Traditions in Birmingham
Officers found that a dozen veterans were living in what they called “deplorable conditions” at Steps and Traditions in BirminghamWVTM/YouTube
Read More

The investigation will be looking into whether there were any “elder abuse crimes being committed” at the facility including any instances of “fraud” or “thefts against those persons' income checks that come in monthly,” according to Officer Truman Fitzgerald, WVTM News reports.

The wife of the man who runs the facility also spoke with the local news station about the facility and reportedly claimed that the rooms which had mold and collapsing ceilings were abandoned and that any money given to her husband was simply to “keep the lights on” and “that’s about it.”

That wife also reportedly claimed that her husband wasn’t charging every resident rent to stay at the facility.

The Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed to WVTM News on Friday that they had canceled their contract with the facility back in February 2022 due to its conditions and the Jefferson County Health Department reportedly confirmed it suspended the facility’s permit in February 2023.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.