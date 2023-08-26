Facility Housing Homeless, Elderly Veterans Shut Down For ‘Deplorable’ Conditions Was Charging up to $700 in Rent

A housing facility in Alabama that served as a shelter for homeless people and elderly veterans has been reportedly condemned for the second time this year after officers responded to a call at the facility over the death of a resident.

Officers found that a dozen veterans were living in what they called “deplorable conditions” at Steps and Traditions transitional housing facility in Birmingham, WVTM News reported on Friday. The facility was previously condemned in February this year.

Homeless advocacy group One Roof told the local news station that residents at Steps and Traditions were being charged up to $700 a month to live there even though some didn’t have access to running water.

“We are talking about mold-covered pieces of filth on the floor that human beings were expected to lay their heads on,” One Roof Executive Director Michelle Farley told WVTM News.

Birmingham Police reportedly says that they have assigned a Special Victims Unit detective to investigate the case.

The investigation will be looking into whether there were any “elder abuse crimes being committed” at the facility including any instances of “fraud” or “thefts against those persons' income checks that come in monthly,” according to Officer Truman Fitzgerald, WVTM News reports.

The wife of the man who runs the facility also spoke with the local news station about the facility and reportedly claimed that the rooms which had mold and collapsing ceilings were abandoned and that any money given to her husband was simply to “keep the lights on” and “that’s about it.”

That wife also reportedly claimed that her husband wasn’t charging every resident rent to stay at the facility.

The Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed to WVTM News on Friday that they had canceled their contract with the facility back in February 2022 due to its conditions and the Jefferson County Health Department reportedly confirmed it suspended the facility’s permit in February 2023.