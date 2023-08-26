Facebook Page Created to Oust Repairman Scam Artist Who Seduces, Then Swindles His Victims - The Messenger
Facebook Page Created to Oust Repairman Scam Artist Who Seduces, Then Swindles His Victims

One woman accused Salim Zantout of convincing her to give him money to buy houses that never manifested while they were dating

Yelena Dzhanova
A crummy repairman reportedly scammed at least six people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and outraged victims have taken to social media to expose his alleged schemes and hopefully, save someone else from taking the bait.

Outraged victims started the Facebook page to spread awareness about Salim “Sam” Zantout, a Houston-based man who says he provides excavation, land development, and demolition services, according to KTRK.

“Be careful with this guy!! He. Creates fake businesses with fake addresses,” a recent post on the Facebook page says. 

The Facebook page also has links to various websites that are all believed to be run by Zantout. 

Ocy Jones, a 91-year-old Houston resident who used Zantout’s services, said he “did a real bad job” repairing his home’s foundation in 2016. 

Jones told KTRK that Zantout allegedly swindled him out of $10,000 for the shoddy repair work.

“He can really convince you he is the best. Very, very smooth," Jones said. 

After trying to get his money back to no avail, Jones stumbled upon the Facebook page and saw that he wasn’t the only one who had been swindled by Zantout. 

The woman who runs the page, Lorena Reyes, told KTRK that she lost more than $130,000 to him after she hired him to do foundational work on her house in 2017.

salim zantout
Salim ZantoutKTRK

Zantout worked on her house and then began dating Reyes. During their relationship, he convinced her to invest in her real estate. She gave him money to get the houses up and running, but he kept telling her the houses needed work.

“He said, ‘The houses you have right now are in such bad shape. If you really want to make money, the money is in new construction,'" Reyes recalled. “‘And because you are my girlfriend I can help you.’”

Reyes had trouble getting him to see her on weekends or weekday nights, she said. Meanwhile, the houses he promised her were never built. Soon, she began receiving calls from creditors. Reyes had no choice but to sell her home and car. 

Zantout is facing several civil lawsuits and has been criminally charged with swindling six people out of their money. 

"He needs to go to jail," Reyes said.

