Facebook Messenger Will Be Removed from Apple Watch Interface

Meta is removing the Facebook Messenger app from Apple Watches starting on May 31. Notifications will still come to the watch if it is paired, but users will have to use their iPhones to respond, a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.

“But they can continue using Messenger on their iPhone, desktop and the web, where we are working to make their personal messages end-to-end encrypted,” the spokesperson said to TechCrunch.

The app was first introduced on the Apple Watch in 2015. Other messaging apps have also removed their apps from the watch, including Slack, Twitter, Uber, and Instagram, according to Gizmodo. Users are required to use their phones to interact with those apps and send messages.