FAA Issues Ground Stop at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway Airports Due to Severe Weather, Tornado

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport due to severe weather on Wednesday.

More than 170 flights departing O'Hare were canceled and more than 500 were delayed, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

The National Weather Service earlier warned of severe thunderstorms and the possibility of a tornado in the area, and local video captured what appears to be a tornado on the ground in the vicinity of O'Hare.

A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Chicago, which issued a tornado warning until 7 p.m. CDT.

“This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area," the NWS alert read.

By 8 p.m. the weather service said the Chicago forecast area was “currently tornado warning free." It said the storm was moving east toward Michigan, where tornado warnings were issued.

By 8:30 p.m. local time, the ground stop at both airports had been lifted by the FAA and both were updated with departure delays.

A passenger in the airport shared a picture of people waiting in a terminal and said a "shelter in place" had been issued.

"Scenes from the 'shelter in place' at O’Hare Terminal 1 under a tornado warning," the tweet read.

With the Associated Press.