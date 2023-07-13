FAA Issues Ground Stop at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway Airports Due to Severe Weather, Tornado - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

FAA Issues Ground Stop at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway Airports Due to Severe Weather, Tornado

The NWS issued a tornado warning in Chicago until 7 p.m. CDT

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker and Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Aerial view of Chicago O’Hare International Airport on May 11, 2019. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport due to severe weather on Wednesday.

More than 170 flights departing O'Hare were canceled and more than 500 were delayed, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

The National Weather Service earlier warned of severe thunderstorms and the possibility of a tornado in the area, and local video captured what appears to be a tornado on the ground in the vicinity of O'Hare.

A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Chicago, which issued a tornado warning until 7 p.m. CDT.

Read More

“This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area," the NWS alert read.

By 8 p.m. the weather service said the Chicago forecast area was “currently tornado warning free." It said the storm was moving east toward Michigan, where tornado warnings were issued.

By 8:30 p.m. local time, the ground stop at both airports had been lifted by the FAA and both were updated with departure delays.

A passenger in the airport shared a picture of people waiting in a terminal and said a "shelter in place" had been issued.

"Scenes from the 'shelter in place' at O’Hare Terminal 1 under a tornado warning," the tweet read.

With the Associated Press.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.