FAA Investigating Nearly 5,000 Pilots Who May Have Been Hiding Health Issues, Report Finds

Thousands of pilots have been under investigation by the federal government, for concealing medical conditions from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), while still receiving disability benefits from the Veterans Administration (VA) for the same conditions, a new investigation revealed.

Military veterans – who make up ⅓ of the United States’ commercial pilots – are required by law to disclose when they are receiving disability benefits from the VA. Despite the mandate, there are around 4,800 pilots under investigation, “who might have submitted incorrect or false information as part of their medical applications,” the Washington Post reports.

“The FAA used a risk-based approach to identify veterans whose medical conditions posed the greatest risk to safety and instructed them to cease flying while the agency reviews their cases,” FAA spokesman Matthew Lehner told the Post.

“The vast majority of these pilots may continue to operate safely while we complete the reconciliation process.”

A total of 60 pilots have been ordered by FAA officials to immediately cease flying while their records are being reviewed, according to the newspaper.

The investigation has been underway for two years but there has been limited information shared with the public.

Of particular concern is the number of pilots who claimed to have mental health conditions, when filing for disability benefits, who then failed to disclose those same conditions on their medical forms for the FAA, according to the Post.

There has not been a fatal commercial plane crash, in the US, since 2009. Mental health conditions, however, can play a role in dangerous aviation disasters – particularly when pilots are potentially suicidal. Aviation experts suspect that mental illness contributed to several high-profile flying disasters in the last decade, the Post reports.

As early as 2005, there were concerns that the FAA’s medical screening procedures were flawed. At the time, the Transportation Department and the Social Security Administration discovered that more than 3,000 pilots were simultaneously claiming Social Security disability benefits, while still telling the FAA that they were medically fit, according to the Post.

The revelation that thousands of pilots were falsifying their medical disclosures caused some experts to point to failings from both the VA and the FAA.

Close to 5,000 pilots have been under investigation by the federal government, for concealing medical conditions from the Federal Aviation Administration Getty Images

“There are people out there who I think are trying to play both sides of the game,” aviation medical examiner Jerome Limoge told the Post.

“They’re being encouraged by the VA to claim everything. Some of it is almost stolen valor.”

During the FAA’s investigation, they discovered that some pilots were being advised to not share their medical conditions with doctors that the agency hired.

Joseph LoRusso, an aviation attorney, told the Post that “probably greater than 85 percent of pilots are lying on their medical forms.” The situation is an open secret, LoRusso explained because an FAA investigation into individual conditions can prolong a pilot’s license renewal for ages.

The FAA has closed roughly half of the 4,800 cases, since the investigation began, according to the Post. Sixty pilots were ordered to stop flying, on an emergency basis, while hundreds more continue to work.

While the investigation continues, some veterans say that they’re being unfairly targeted for an industry-wide problem.

“I know of a lot of pilots who have told me about [medical conditions] they aren’t telling the FAA about,” Rick Mangini, an army veteran who was grounded from his civilian pilot job, told the Post.

“What they’re doing to veterans? That’s the definition of harassment.”