F-16s Can Be Sent to Ukraine From Allies: US Official
The fighter jets will only be sent once pilots complete the necessary training – a process expected to take months
Ukraine will be allowed to receive American-made F-16 fighter jets from allies of the United States once Ukrainian pilots are fully trained to operate the aircraft, a U.S. official confirmed to the New York Times on Thursday.
Because of the training requirement, however, the approval process to supply the country with the fighter jets is expected to take months.
The shift in policy comes after President Joe Biden indicated in May he would roll back his opposition to NATO allies' initiatives to train the pilots and provide the advanced aircraft to Ukraine in its war against Russia.
A Pentagon spokesman told the Times some of the training may happen within the U.S.
“The U.S. is prepared to support the training effort in coordination with the coalition, and is willing to host training for Ukrainian pilots within the U.S. if the capacity is reached in Europe,” Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement.
But Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force, said Wednesday officials do not expect the aircraft anytime this year, dashing hopes the F-16s could play a key role in the ongoing counteroffensive launched two months ago, the Times reported.
“It is already obvious that we will not be able to protect Ukraine with F-16 fighters this autumn and winter,” Ihnat told Ukrainian television.
“We had high hopes for this aircraft,” he added.
According to the Times, Ukraine has less than a squadron's worth of pilots who speak English well enough, but about 20 others are being sent to learn the language in Britain this month.
The U.S. Air Force suggested in March that full training could span four to six months, if not longer.
The U.S. is expected to give transfer approvals to the Netherlands and Denmark – two countries leading a coalition aimed at training the pilots, according to the Times.
