Eyewitness Video Shows Security Guard Firing Shots at Fleeing Man

A library security guard facing criminal charges in Louisiana was captured on video shooting a man seven times as he was running away.

The footage was shot by a bystander, and obtained by FOX 8.

The short video allegedly shows Kia Simmons, 23, shooting a man seven times as he fled the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library. The victim, who is 26, has not been named and remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The Messenger confirms through online records that Simmons was arrested Saturday for second-degree attempted murder, illegal use of a weapon, simple battery, and criminal damage to property. She is being held on $282,500 bond and has yet to appear before a judge to enter pleas to the charges.

FOX 8 reports that Simmons tried getting the man to leave the library, and he wouldn't. A brief altercation then ensued.

A video shot by another eyewitness shows the man leaping down a set of stairs as three people in uniform give chase.

The man leans down and picks up an object reported to be a brick or rock. After he hurls the object at the guards, shots start ringing out.

More than nine shots are heard before the video cuts out.

New Orleans Police continue to investigate the incident.