Eyewitness Video Shows Security Guard Firing Shots at Fleeing Man - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Eyewitness Video Shows Security Guard Firing Shots at Fleeing Man

The victim, who is 26, has not been named, and remains in critical condition

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A screenshot from video showing the victim fleeing the library FOX 8

A library security guard facing criminal charges in Louisiana was captured on video shooting a man seven times as he was running away.

The footage was shot by a bystander, and obtained by FOX 8.

The short video allegedly shows Kia Simmons, 23, shooting a man seven times as he fled the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library. The victim, who is 26, has not been named and remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Read More

The Messenger confirms through online records that Simmons was arrested Saturday for second-degree attempted murder, illegal use of a weapon, simple battery, and criminal damage to property. She is being held on $282,500 bond and has yet to appear before a judge to enter pleas to the charges.

FOX 8 reports that Simmons tried getting the man to leave the library, and he wouldn't. A brief altercation then ensued.

A video shot by another eyewitness shows the man leaping down a set of stairs as three people in uniform give chase.

The man leans down and picks up an object reported to be a brick or rock. After he hurls the object at the guards, shots start ringing out.

More than nine shots are heard before the video cuts out.

New Orleans Police continue to investigate the incident.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.