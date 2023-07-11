Exxon Mobil Worker Locked the Doors of a Gas Station During a Triple Shooting – And The People Inside are Suing
One victim died, while two others were injured
Two people who were locked inside a Detroit Exxon Mobil station during a fatal triple shooting are now suing the owners of the store and the global gas giant for gross negligence.
The two men were trapped inside the store when a third man, Samuel McRae, allegedly threatened to steal around $4.00 worth of merchandise. The store clerk, Al-Hassan Aiyashm, allegedly locked the gas station doors during the robbery, according to WJBK.
In response, McRae began shooting inside the store. He shot and killed one man and injured two other people.
In the wake of the shooting, McRae was charged with murder and Aiyashm was charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to WJBK.
- Gas Station Worker Who Locked Customers in with Gunman Ordered to Trial for Involuntary Manslaughter
- Gas Station Clerk Allegedly Shoots Unarmed Man Through Door Over Beef Jerky Argument
- Exxon Mobil Reportedly in Talks With Automakers to Supply Lithium for Electric Vehicle Batteries
- Oregon News Stations Publish How To’s on Pumping Gas After Self Service Ban Lifted
- Gay Man Fatally Stabbed at New York Gas Station, Police Launch Investigation
David Langston, one of the two surviving victims, says that the experience has caused enormous hardship. He was shot three times – including in the back – and is now unable to work. He also says that the shooting took an emotional toll on him.
"There's plenty of nights I can’t sleep," Langston told WJBK.
“I’m in pain all the time. I don’t smile really. I don’t even know how to be happy right now, I really can’t talk. I am just sad."
Langston and the other surviving victim are suing the gas station and its owners for $150 million.
The gas station was a franchise and therefore not operated by Exxon Mobil – though the company did extend its sympathies to the victims, according WJBK.
Langston’s lawyer, Vonda Evans, hopes the suit will lead to better safety policies in the future and claims the decision to lock the door was the result of negligence in training employees.
“I believe the lawsuit is necessary to bring accountability to training practices throughout the city, through the state,” Evans told WJBK.
Exxon Mobile expressed their "deepest sympathies" when reached for comment by The Messenger.
"[We] wish a full recovery to those that were injured," the company said in a statement.
"ExxonMobil does not own, operate or control the site."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews