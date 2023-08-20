Extremist Boogaloo Bois Repeatedly Dodge Social Media Crackdowns, Research Warns

Years after Facebook banned users and communities with ties to the anti-government “Boogaloo” movement, the extremist group’s ideas and messages have repeatedly made their way back to the powerful social media platform, research has found.

Studies by George Washington University and Google’s “Jigsaw” research unit have discovered that content spewed by the militant Boogaloo Bois group and supporters “boomeranged” back after Facebook’s June 2020 ban.

The amount of content initially declined, but then bounced back to almost its original volume, researchers found.

"Online extremist movements are increasingly using social media communities to share content, spread their ideologies, recruit members and mobilize offline activities,” notes the introductory abstract for the research.

Because social media sites in turn have aimed at “deplatforming” violent and hateful content, researchers decided to track the success of that strategy.

They taught a machine “classifier” to accurately identify content created by four “prominent” online hate groups: QAnon, white supremacists, “patriot/militia” groups, and “Boogaloos.”

The classifier then analyzed 12 million posts created by some 1,500 different “online hate communities” across eight social media platforms, according to the research.

“We find that the deplatformings of Boogaloos and QAnon by mainstream platforms were initially highly successful, but that both movements were able to find ways to re-introduce their content on these platforms,” the research concluded.

“These findings highlight the challenges of movement-based [social media] deplatforming, and they point toward important implications for content moderation," the report notes.

The Boogaloo movement is a “decentralized ideological network” that believes America is destined to erupt into a second civil war, which it calls the “boogaloo,” and continues to be a "threat" to American security, "particularly to law enforcement and government targets," notes the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“During 2020, Boogaloo adherents increasingly attended protests and riots, and they often sought to capitalize on high tensions to incite violence and chaos,” the CSIS adds.

Its success has been linked to the "movement’s decentralization, adherents’ proficiency in evading online content moderation efforts, and their ability to use social media to recruit new followers mean," the center emphasized.

When Facebook first banned the Boogaloo movement in 2020, it acknowledged that the “violent US-based anti-government network” was using its social media platform to recruit and organize.

In response to the research report, released earlier this summer, Facebook’s Meta acknowledged in a statement to NBC News that it's attempting to control a relentlessly adversarial space that’s constantly changing, where "perpetrators constantly try to find new ways around our policies."

Nevertheless, it emphasized that the company's "priority [is] to keep our platforms, and communities, safe," and is heavily investing in "people and technology to stay ahead of the evolving landscape."

Beth Goldberg, head of research and development for Google's Jigsaw unit — which claims to analyze threats to open societies and devise possible solutions — told NBC News that the study proves "you can’t play whack-a-mole once and walk away.”

“You need sustained content moderation — adaptive, sophisticated, content moderation, because these groups are adaptive and sophisticated,” Goldberg warned.