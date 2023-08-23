‘Extremely Active Shooter’ in Pittsburgh Unleashes Hail of Gunfire on Police

Police in Pittsburgh are at the scene of an active shooting involving a man who has barricaded himself inside a home he was allegedly squatting in. Deputies arrived at approximately 10:50 a.m. to serve an eviction notice when the armed man began firing on them repeatedly, local news outlets reported.

Local Pennsylvania authorities described the situation as "extremely active" due to the amount of gunfire being exchanged. There were already 100 rounds of gunfire used, Fox News reported.

The suspect, who was seen with a military-style long gun, allegedly shot down two police drones that were being used to monitor the situation, which is unfolding in the city's Garfield neighborhood.

WPXI reports the suspect may be in his 60s, and was being evicted after having squatted in the home illegally for more than two months. Dozens of shots could be heard being fired in different videos posted to social media.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports authorities have requested more ammunition to deal with the gunman, having already run out. A SWAT team was reportedly on the ground to aid deputies.

The scene of a shooting in Pittsburgh WTAE Pittsburgh

Fox News reported at least one sheriff's deputy was injured by glass shards when a window in the building where the suspect remains holed up was shattered. One officer sustained a head injury while jumping for cover.

Officials have asked that people avoid the 4800 block of both Broad and North Mathilda Streets. The shooting is happening not far from UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Residents living in the neighborhood have been sheltering in place, and are urged to remain in their homes until sheriff's deputies arrive to escort them out safely.

The constant barrage of gunfire is said to have stopped briefly just before noon. It began again around 12:22 p.m. before lulling for a time. The most intense shooting started just before 1:30 p.m., with officials speculating the gunman was firing at a third deployed drone.

Several residents who spoke to WPXI claimed bullets punctured their homes. One woman said her television and one of her clocks were damaged by gunfire.

Meanwhile, hostage negotiators were spotted arriving at the scene Wednesday afternoon, and could be heard addressing the suspect through megaphones. A police robot was also brought to the scene, and an armored SWAT vehicle with a breach arm, known as "The Rook," has also arrived.

Much of the area surrounding the shooting scene has been closed off to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

State police are at the scene, and have assumed control of the scene and investigation.