‘Extremely Active Shooter’ in Pittsburgh Unleashes Hail of Gunfire on Police
The armed suspect allegedly shot down two police drones that were being used to monitor the situation, which is unfolding in the city's Garfield neighborhood
Police in Pittsburgh are at the scene of an active shooting involving a man who has barricaded himself inside a home he was allegedly squatting in. Deputies arrived at approximately 10:50 a.m. to serve an eviction notice when the armed man began firing on them repeatedly, local news outlets reported.
Local Pennsylvania authorities described the situation as "extremely active" due to the amount of gunfire being exchanged. There were already 100 rounds of gunfire used, Fox News reported.
The suspect, who was seen with a military-style long gun, allegedly shot down two police drones that were being used to monitor the situation, which is unfolding in the city's Garfield neighborhood.
WPXI reports the suspect may be in his 60s, and was being evicted after having squatted in the home illegally for more than two months. Dozens of shots could be heard being fired in different videos posted to social media.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports authorities have requested more ammunition to deal with the gunman, having already run out. A SWAT team was reportedly on the ground to aid deputies.
- Active Shooters: More than 75 Officers Opened Fire During Hours-Long Pittsburgh Gunman Standoff
- Pittsburgh ‘Sovereign Citizen’ Squatter Suspect Terrorized Neighbors Before Sparking Police Gunfight
- Pittsburgh Gunman Dead After Firing Hundreds of Rounds at Police Who Tried to Evict Him
- Pittsburgh Gunman Who Died in Police Shootout Seen Arguing With Cops in 2019 Video
- Pittsburgh Gunman Who Died in Police Shootout Was Trying to Keep His Late Brother’s Home: Reports
- Pittsburgh Gunman Wounded by Police as Son Begs for Him to Surrender: ‘You Have Children and Grandchildren That Love You’
Fox News reported at least one sheriff's deputy was injured by glass shards when a window in the building where the suspect remains holed up was shattered. One officer sustained a head injury while jumping for cover.
Officials have asked that people avoid the 4800 block of both Broad and North Mathilda Streets. The shooting is happening not far from UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Residents living in the neighborhood have been sheltering in place, and are urged to remain in their homes until sheriff's deputies arrive to escort them out safely.
The constant barrage of gunfire is said to have stopped briefly just before noon. It began again around 12:22 p.m. before lulling for a time. The most intense shooting started just before 1:30 p.m., with officials speculating the gunman was firing at a third deployed drone.
Several residents who spoke to WPXI claimed bullets punctured their homes. One woman said her television and one of her clocks were damaged by gunfire.
Meanwhile, hostage negotiators were spotted arriving at the scene Wednesday afternoon, and could be heard addressing the suspect through megaphones. A police robot was also brought to the scene, and an armored SWAT vehicle with a breach arm, known as "The Rook," has also arrived.
Much of the area surrounding the shooting scene has been closed off to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
State police are at the scene, and have assumed control of the scene and investigation.
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- ‘The Embodiment of T’Challa’: University President Praises Guard Who Scared Dollar General Mass Shooter Off CampusNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews