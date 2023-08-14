Extreme Heat, Bus Problems and High Prices Complicate Back-to-School Around the US

The school year is off to a rocky start in some communities.

The first day of classes took an unexpected detour for elementary school students in Louisville, Kentucky, last week when AI-generated bus routes created a "transportation disaster," leaving some kids to arrive home as late as 10 p.m.

School leaders then cancelled classes on Thursday and Friday as they tried to work through thousands of complaints.

But Jefferson County Public Schools are hardly alone in figuring out the kinks for the back-to-school season.

In recent days, schools in Virginia have also faced busing woes brought on by a lack of drivers — while in Florida and Arizona, schools have grappled with broken air conditioning units amid intense heat.

Educators are also dealing with the impact of a country-wide teacher shortage, and families are expected to spend more than last year as they shop for new pencils, notebooks, clothes, backpacks and all the supplies they need to get through another year of classes.

HVAC break-downs have caused classrooms to heat up as a record-breaking summer nears its end. AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Broken Air Conditioning

For over 30 days, Arizona has weathered temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit, with close to 400 people believed to be dead as a result of the historic heat.

In Tucson, schools have struggled to keep up with a surge of reports of broken air conditioning systems in classrooms.

As of Friday, there were more than 520 open maintenance tickets seeking A.C. repairs, KGUN reported. Almost 400 of those tickets were submitted in the last two weeks alone.

Tucson Unified School District Director of Facilities Greg Meier said although he has a full staff in place, there's "a lot of real estate" to cover. According to the news station, the district spans 231 square miles of campuses.

Staffers have worked through weekends to try to get through the backlog, with priority being placed on highly trafficked areas in schools such as cafeterias and classrooms, KGUN reported.

“We want our staff and our students in comfortable environments, to learn in, to teach in, and to go about their day-to-day business in school on campuses," Chief Operations Officer for TUSD Blaine Young told the station.

"And we’re not gonna let up until we get there. So, just know that our folks are doing everything they can because we truly care about our teachers, our staff and the kids at our schools.”

More than a dozen schools in Polk County, Florida, experienced a similar problem on Friday, when students and teachers showed up for class only to learn there was no air conditioning, Spectrum News reported.

The HVAC break-downs came as temperatures climbed to 85 to 90 degrees in some classrooms last week, according to Polk Education Association President Stephanie Yocum.

Yocum said the union filed a grievance against the Polk County School District over the matter, telling Spectrum News what the district has done so far to address the problem "is not enough.”

The district told the outlet it was working on having crews to fix the broken systems and supply schools with portable air conditioners in the meantime.

Students were also being moved to classrooms where air conditioning was still working.

Some parents are frustrated over transportation disruptions due to a shortage of school bus drivers. Natalia Ganelin/ Getty Images

Not Enough Bus Drivers

Nearly 900 families with students who attend schools in Albemarle County, Virginia, found out last week they won't have a ride to school — at least for the time being — thanks to a shortage of bus drivers, according to WVIR.

Letters about the change were sent home two weeks before school is scheduled to begin, infuriating some parents.

“The leadership of Albemarle County schools just can’t fix problems, even if it’s completely clear what the problem is. They had months to do it,” parent Paul McArtor told the station.

Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said the district informed parents as early as it could and that they will contact students if seats open up.

“We’re going to be talking with families over the next couple of weeks to to again, reiterate, do you absolutely need service and do you intend for your child to ride the bus this year,” the spokesperson told WVIR.

Larger class sizes, long-term substitutes and hiring inexperienced educators are how some districts are handling teacher shortages. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Teacher Shortages

School administrators are again struggling to staff their classrooms, as districts are still feeling teacher shortages made worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NBC News.

“At first it was a teacher shortage. Then there was a teacher shortage crisis. Then it was a teacher shortage catastrophe, and it just escalates,” Mark Klaisner, the president of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, told the news network.

“Our kids deserve so much better, and it just feels almost criminal, because we’re not providing the quality that we would if we could find the candidates.”

To cope with shortages, schools have to rely on long-term substitutes, teachers from overseas, larger class sizes and even hiring emergency certified educators who lack previous experience, NBC News reported.

In New Jersey, lawmakers have approved a law to allow retired teachers to go back to work without losing pension benefits to help fill employment gaps, according to NJ Spotlight News.

“We’re at a point where we have fewer candidates than we’ve ever had before for the positions that we seek to fill,” Chathams Superintendent Mike LaSusa told the outlet.

As of Aug. 9, retirees have taken some 120 positions across the Garden State.

Families with elementary through high school students plan to spend a record amount on back-to-school items this year. SDI Productions/Getty Images

Rising Costs of Supplies

Americans sending their children back to school can also expect to pay a bit more than last year for school supplies.

According to the National Retail Federation Annual 2023 Back-to-School Survey, compiled by Prosper Insights & Analytics, families with children in elementary through high school "plan to spend an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year, approximately $25 more than last year’s record of $864.35 and a new high."

"This increase in expected spending is primarily driven by more demand for electronics, as 69% of back-to-school shoppers expect to buy electronics or other computer-related accessories this year, up from 65% last year and the highest in the survey’s history," the NRF says. "Total spending on electronics is expected to reach a record $15.2 billion."

College students, meanwhile, are expected to spend an average of $1,366.95 per person, up from $1,199.43 last year.

“Even though consumers plan to spend more on school and college-related items this year, they are still looking to find the best value and deals,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said in a statement last month.

“Consumers are stretching their dollars by comparing prices, considering off-brand or store-brand items, and are more likely to shop at discount stores than last year.”