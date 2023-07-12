Extinct Megalodon Sharks Were ‘Average’ Swimmers with Big Appetites: Report

The extinct megalodon - or "megatooth shark" - that roamed the oceans millions of years ago wasn't the fast-swimming creature as previously believed, but had an appetite that suited its enormous size, a new study found.

The megalodon dwarfed today's great white sharks, coming in at lengths of as much as 65 feet - nearly the size of a tractor-trailer - but it was just an "average" cruiser, according to the study in the international scientific journal Historical Biology.

The new analysis of the ancient predator is based on the discovery of "placoid scales" within pieces of rock near where a fossil of the shark was found in Japan, the Science Blog of DePaul University said.

Findings about the megalodon's biology were previously based mainly on its gigantic teeth and vertebrae.

It was believed that the creature, which inhabited the world's oceans roughly 15 to 3.6 million years ago, was a fast swimmer similar to modern day makos and great whites.

But the new study found that its placoid scales do not have the "narrowly-spaced ridges or keels" characteristic of fast-swimming sharks," the blog said.

“This led my research team to consider O. megalodon to be an ‘average swimmer’ with occasional bursts of faster swimming for prey capture,” said Kenshu Shimada, a DePaul University paleobiology professor and co-author of the study, the blog said.

“Our big scientific findings come from ‘tiny evidence’ as small as grains of sand,” Shimada said.

The study also sheds new light on the warm-blooded megalodon's appetite.

Large enough to be able to gobble up a killer whale in a few bites, the study found that the shark "achieved the gigantism" to allow its metabolism to digest such large prey.

In essence, the shark slowed down so it could enhance its ability to digest large meals.