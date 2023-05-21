The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Emergency crews were dispatched to a Pennsylvania daycare facility that collapsed on Sunday morning.

    A witness told WPXI that he saw the daycare explode early in the morning. The witness heard one explosion and saw a second one. 

    Emergency services were called to the scene, in the town of Pitcairn, at 9:38 a.m. The fire department is investigating the structure collapse.

    According to local authorities, no one was hurt in the incident.

    This is a developing story.

