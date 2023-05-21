Emergency crews were dispatched to a Pennsylvania daycare facility that collapsed on Sunday morning.

A witness told WPXI that he saw the daycare explode early in the morning. The witness heard one explosion and saw a second one.

Emergency services were called to the scene, in the town of Pitcairn, at 9:38 a.m. The fire department is investigating the structure collapse.

According to local authorities, no one was hurt in the incident.



This is a developing story.