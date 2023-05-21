JWPlayer
Emergency crews were dispatched to a Pennsylvania daycare facility that collapsed on Sunday morning.
A witness told WPXI that he saw the daycare explode early in the morning. The witness heard one explosion and saw a second one.
Emergency services were called to the scene, in the town of Pitcairn, at 9:38 a.m. The fire department is investigating the structure collapse.
According to local authorities, no one was hurt in the incident.
This is a developing story.
